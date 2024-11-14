iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Board Meeting

Hind.Tin Works CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
HINDUSTAN TIN WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (provisional) financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regualtion 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
HINDUSTAN TIN WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take on record the Unaudited (provisional) financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Fixing date of Annual General Meeting and book closure. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
HINDUSTAN TIN WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter/ year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend as per Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
HINDUSTAN TIN WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 14th February 2024. As per Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015, outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

