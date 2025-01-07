iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

215
(0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Tin Works Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

325.91

297.68

315.86

266.04

yoy growth (%)

9.48

-5.75

18.72

-10.7

Raw materials

-241.95

-230.63

-240.79

-195.87

As % of sales

74.23

77.47

76.23

73.62

Employee costs

-25.26

-25.84

-25.17

-23.79

As % of sales

7.75

8.68

7.96

8.94

Other costs

-26.62

-20.81

-27.52

-23.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.16

6.99

8.71

8.86

Operating profit

32.06

20.39

22.36

22.77

OPM

9.83

6.85

7.08

8.56

Depreciation

-8.39

-8.57

-7.93

-7.96

Interest expense

-8.94

-9.59

-9.72

-8.96

Other income

4.9

5.12

8.22

4.48

Profit before tax

19.62

7.35

12.92

10.32

Taxes

-5.03

0.26

-5.91

-3.29

Tax rate

-25.66

3.53

-45.73

-31.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.59

7.61

7.01

7.02

Exceptional items

0

0

2.62

0

Net profit

14.59

7.61

9.64

7.02

yoy growth (%)

91.67

-21.04

37.16

-49.87

NPM

4.47

2.55

3.05

2.64

Hind.Tin Works : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Tin Works Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.