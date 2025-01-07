Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
325.91
297.68
315.86
266.04
yoy growth (%)
9.48
-5.75
18.72
-10.7
Raw materials
-241.95
-230.63
-240.79
-195.87
As % of sales
74.23
77.47
76.23
73.62
Employee costs
-25.26
-25.84
-25.17
-23.79
As % of sales
7.75
8.68
7.96
8.94
Other costs
-26.62
-20.81
-27.52
-23.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.16
6.99
8.71
8.86
Operating profit
32.06
20.39
22.36
22.77
OPM
9.83
6.85
7.08
8.56
Depreciation
-8.39
-8.57
-7.93
-7.96
Interest expense
-8.94
-9.59
-9.72
-8.96
Other income
4.9
5.12
8.22
4.48
Profit before tax
19.62
7.35
12.92
10.32
Taxes
-5.03
0.26
-5.91
-3.29
Tax rate
-25.66
3.53
-45.73
-31.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.59
7.61
7.01
7.02
Exceptional items
0
0
2.62
0
Net profit
14.59
7.61
9.64
7.02
yoy growth (%)
91.67
-21.04
37.16
-49.87
NPM
4.47
2.55
3.05
2.64
