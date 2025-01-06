Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
19.62
7.35
12.92
10.32
Depreciation
-8.39
-8.57
-7.93
-7.96
Tax paid
-5.03
0.26
-5.91
-3.29
Working capital
37.74
-30.84
27.38
-12.08
Other operating items
Operating
43.93
-31.79
26.46
-13.01
Capital expenditure
1.85
15.16
4.11
4.57
Free cash flow
45.79
-16.63
30.57
-8.43
Equity raised
280.44
260.13
237.53
224.35
Investing
0
0
11.5
0
Financing
94.43
33.51
86.84
-2.9
Dividends paid
0
0
1.03
1.03
Net in cash
420.67
277
367.49
214.05
