iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Cash Flow Statement

213.8
(-2.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Tin Works Ltd

Hind.Tin Works FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

19.62

7.35

12.92

10.32

Depreciation

-8.39

-8.57

-7.93

-7.96

Tax paid

-5.03

0.26

-5.91

-3.29

Working capital

37.74

-30.84

27.38

-12.08

Other operating items

Operating

43.93

-31.79

26.46

-13.01

Capital expenditure

1.85

15.16

4.11

4.57

Free cash flow

45.79

-16.63

30.57

-8.43

Equity raised

280.44

260.13

237.53

224.35

Investing

0

0

11.5

0

Financing

94.43

33.51

86.84

-2.9

Dividends paid

0

0

1.03

1.03

Net in cash

420.67

277

367.49

214.05

Hind.Tin Works : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Tin Works Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.