Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Summary

Hindustan Tin Works was incorporated Dec.58 as a private limited company to trade in and manufacture tin metal containers and tin sheets. The company was converted into a public limited company in Dec.93. The Company is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of high performance cans, printed sheets, and related components to consumer marketing companies in India and abroad. It is one of the leading and established Company in Metal Packaging Industry. HTWs fully integrated and automated manufacturing facility is supported by high-speed automatic printing and lacquering machines. The manufacturing facility in Murthal houses state of the art machines imported from countries like UK, Germany, USA, Taiwan, Italy, Switzerland etc. The companys product range includes various types of tin/metal containers used in packaging baby foods, edible oils, paints, pure ghee, lubricants etc. The market leader in the industry, its clientele includes Nestle India, Heinz India (P) Ltd, Brooke Bond Lipton, Dalmia Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL, Asian Paints, etc.As a part of expansion-cum-modernisation, it undertook to expand the capacity from 6500 tpa to 16,754 tpa by setting up an additional unit at Sahibabad, UP. The project was part financed by a public issue in Mar.95. It also implemented a printing project in 1994-95 to facilitate in-house printing facility, to reduce the printing cost. The company acquired a sophisticated plant to manufacture a wide range of cans of different diameters. This plant at Murthal (Sonepat district), Haryana, became operational in Mar.96. During 1997-98, the company issued 27343 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to shareholders of erstwhile Conwel Cans India Ltd in terms of merger as per BIFR order dated 9/12/96.Company has conferred award for export excellence by EEPC, also company taking lot of measures to improve the export business.The Company completed its restructuring exercise and has taken measures to upgrade machinery in terms of quality and speed in both the units.During financial year 2012-13, new high speed aluminum beverage can manufacturing line with capacity of 850 million cans p.a. and involving capital outlay of approx. Rs. 200 crores at Taloja site, started commercial production in Sep, 2012.The new Unit was set up at Sonepat, Haryana effective on 10th August, 2022.