Hittco Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.86
-3.07
-3.68
-4.46
Net Worth
3.46
3.25
2.64
1.86
Minority Interest
Debt
3.94
3.93
4.51
3.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.41
7.18
7.15
5.38
Fixed Assets
2.91
3.48
4.21
2.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.04
0
0
Networking Capital
4.36
3.57
2.48
2.21
Inventories
1.35
1.14
0.99
0.98
Inventory Days
65.2
Sundry Debtors
1.45
2.03
2
1.97
Debtor Days
131.08
Other Current Assets
2.52
1.67
0.9
0.68
Sundry Creditors
-0.26
-0.31
-0.67
-0.53
Creditor Days
35.26
Other Current Liabilities
-0.7
-0.96
-0.74
-0.89
Cash
0.07
0.08
0.45
0.37
Total Assets
7.4
7.17
7.14
5.36
