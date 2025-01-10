iifl-logo-icon 1
Hittco Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

12.75
(-3.92%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.32

6.32

6.32

6.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.86

-3.07

-3.68

-4.46

Net Worth

3.46

3.25

2.64

1.86

Minority Interest

Debt

3.94

3.93

4.51

3.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.41

7.18

7.15

5.38

Fixed Assets

2.91

3.48

4.21

2.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.04

0

0

Networking Capital

4.36

3.57

2.48

2.21

Inventories

1.35

1.14

0.99

0.98

Inventory Days

65.2

Sundry Debtors

1.45

2.03

2

1.97

Debtor Days

131.08

Other Current Assets

2.52

1.67

0.9

0.68

Sundry Creditors

-0.26

-0.31

-0.67

-0.53

Creditor Days

35.26

Other Current Liabilities

-0.7

-0.96

-0.74

-0.89

Cash

0.07

0.08

0.45

0.37

Total Assets

7.4

7.17

7.14

5.36

