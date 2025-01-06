iifl-logo-icon 1
Hittco Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.67
(-1.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Hittco Tools FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.84

0.01

-0.56

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.71

-0.7

-0.93

Tax paid

0

0

0.13

0.02

Working capital

0.18

-0.47

-0.08

-0.32

Other operating items

Operating

-0.56

-2.03

-0.62

-1.79

Capital expenditure

0

0.16

0.59

0.13

Free cash flow

-0.55

-1.87

-0.03

-1.66

Equity raised

-8.49

-6.77

-7.04

-5.6

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.04

-0.13

2.89

2.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.99

-8.78

-4.19

-5.25

