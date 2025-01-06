Hittco Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.84
0.01
-0.56
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.71
-0.7
-0.93
Tax paid
0
0
0.13
0.02
Working capital
0.18
-0.47
-0.08
-0.32
Other operating items
Operating
-0.56
-2.03
-0.62
-1.79
Capital expenditure
0
0.16
0.59
0.13
Free cash flow
-0.55
-1.87
-0.03
-1.66
Equity raised
-8.49
-6.77
-7.04
-5.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.04
-0.13
2.89
2.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.99
-8.78
-4.19
-5.25
