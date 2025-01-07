Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.48
5.63
7.12
6.15
yoy growth (%)
-2.7
-20.88
15.84
1.62
Raw materials
-1.86
-2.28
-2.95
-2.65
As % of sales
34.07
40.52
41.44
43.21
Employee costs
-1.57
-1.57
-1.56
-1.6
As % of sales
28.7
28.01
21.89
26.14
Other costs
-1.38
-1.62
-1.54
-1.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.19
28.84
21.65
23.32
Operating profit
0.65
0.14
1.06
0.45
OPM
12.02
2.6
15
7.32
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.71
-0.7
-0.93
Interest expense
-0.37
-0.39
-0.36
-0.25
Other income
0.02
0.11
0.01
0.18
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.84
0.01
-0.56
Taxes
0
0
0.13
0.02
Tax rate
0
0.36
833.85
-4.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.21
-0.85
0.15
-0.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.19
Net profit
-0.21
-0.85
0.15
-0.73
yoy growth (%)
-74.23
-652.18
-120.94
73.47
NPM
-3.99
-15.08
2.16
-11.95
