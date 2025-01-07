iifl-logo-icon 1
Hittco Tools Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14
(2.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.48

5.63

7.12

6.15

yoy growth (%)

-2.7

-20.88

15.84

1.62

Raw materials

-1.86

-2.28

-2.95

-2.65

As % of sales

34.07

40.52

41.44

43.21

Employee costs

-1.57

-1.57

-1.56

-1.6

As % of sales

28.7

28.01

21.89

26.14

Other costs

-1.38

-1.62

-1.54

-1.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.19

28.84

21.65

23.32

Operating profit

0.65

0.14

1.06

0.45

OPM

12.02

2.6

15

7.32

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.71

-0.7

-0.93

Interest expense

-0.37

-0.39

-0.36

-0.25

Other income

0.02

0.11

0.01

0.18

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.84

0.01

-0.56

Taxes

0

0

0.13

0.02

Tax rate

0

0.36

833.85

-4.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.21

-0.85

0.15

-0.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.19

Net profit

-0.21

-0.85

0.15

-0.73

yoy growth (%)

-74.23

-652.18

-120.94

73.47

NPM

-3.99

-15.08

2.16

-11.95

