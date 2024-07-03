iifl-logo-icon 1
Hittco Tools Ltd Share Price

13.67
(-1.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open13.82
  • Day's High13.82
  • 52 Wk High15.98
  • Prev. Close13.82
  • Day's Low13.3
  • 52 Wk Low 9.53
  • Turnover (lac)0.71
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hittco Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

13.82

Prev. Close

13.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0.71

Day's High

13.82

Day's Low

13.3

52 Week's High

15.98

52 Week's Low

9.53

Book Value

4.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hittco Tools Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Hittco Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hittco Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.31%

Foreign: 0.31%

Indian: 25.31%

Non-Promoter- 74.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hittco Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.32

6.32

6.32

6.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.86

-3.07

-3.68

-4.46

Net Worth

3.46

3.25

2.64

1.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.48

5.63

7.12

6.15

yoy growth (%)

-2.7

-20.88

15.84

1.62

Raw materials

-1.86

-2.28

-2.95

-2.65

As % of sales

34.07

40.52

41.44

43.21

Employee costs

-1.57

-1.57

-1.56

-1.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.84

0.01

-0.56

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.71

-0.7

-0.93

Tax paid

0

0

0.13

0.02

Working capital

0.18

-0.47

-0.08

-0.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.7

-20.88

15.84

1.62

Op profit growth

349.19

-86.26

137.34

-33.39

EBIT growth

-133.88

-219.78

-225.24

34

Net profit growth

-74.23

-652.18

-120.94

73.47

No Record Found

Hittco Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hittco Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sidharth Bhandari

Independent Director

S R Satish

Independent Director

Vikram S Gupta

Director

Madhu Bhandari

Independent Director

B S Prakash

Independent Director

Menezes Braganca Nikhil Fernando De

Chairman & Managing Director

Surendra Bhandari

Whole Time Director & CFO

Yash Vardhan Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarita Kirnani

Additional Director

RAjeev Gobindram Hassanand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hittco Tools Ltd

Summary

Hittco Tools Ltd. promoted by Surendra Bhandari was incorporated in 1995. The Company manufacture different types of high performance Carbide & HSS Tools to machine-wide variety of metals & acrylic. It presently has 2 manufacturing units located on the outskirts of Bangalore in Peenya Industrial Area, which is the largest industrial area in all of Asia. The Company started its manufacturing activities with HSS range of tools in 1974 and from the year 2008 started manufacturing Solid Cardibe Tools. The manufacturing process adopted by HlTTCO is the most accepted and modern method of grinding due to which a high accuracy and finish is achieved on the tools produced. The Company had initially decided to locate the project to manufacture drills at Gummidipoondi, Tamilnaduu, but later on decided to alter the project to locate the same at Peenya, Bangalore, where the promoters already had an existing base. It took over the assets of Hindustan Tools, a proprietory concern of the Promoter, on lease, to expand the installed capacity and establish facilities to diversify the product range. It came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance this expansion-cum-diversification project. During 1996-97, it expanded drill bits installed capacity from 28 lac p.a. to 36 lac p.a. & earned foreign exchange worth Rs 0.17 cr.During 1997-98, the Company changed its name from Hittco Drills Ltd to Hittco Precission Tool Technologies Ltd to reflect its broad spectrum of business. It further exp
Company FAQs

What is the Hittco Tools Ltd share price today?

The Hittco Tools Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hittco Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hittco Tools Ltd is ₹8.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hittco Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hittco Tools Ltd is 0 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hittco Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hittco Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hittco Tools Ltd is ₹9.53 and ₹15.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hittco Tools Ltd?

Hittco Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.81%, 3 Years at 2.91%, 1 Year at 25.75%, 6 Month at -1.22%, 3 Month at 3.52% and 1 Month at -1.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hittco Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hittco Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.37 %

