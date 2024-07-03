SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹13.82
Prev. Close₹13.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.71
Day's High₹13.82
Day's Low₹13.3
52 Week's High₹15.98
52 Week's Low₹9.53
Book Value₹4.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.32
6.32
6.32
6.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.86
-3.07
-3.68
-4.46
Net Worth
3.46
3.25
2.64
1.86
Minority Interest
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.48
5.63
7.12
6.15
yoy growth (%)
-2.7
-20.88
15.84
1.62
Raw materials
-1.86
-2.28
-2.95
-2.65
As % of sales
34.07
40.52
41.44
43.21
Employee costs
-1.57
-1.57
-1.56
-1.6
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.84
0.01
-0.56
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.71
-0.7
-0.93
Tax paid
0
0
0.13
0.02
Working capital
0.18
-0.47
-0.08
-0.32
Other operating items
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.7
-20.88
15.84
1.62
Op profit growth
349.19
-86.26
137.34
-33.39
EBIT growth
-133.88
-219.78
-225.24
34
Net profit growth
-74.23
-652.18
-120.94
73.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Director
Sidharth Bhandari
Independent Director
S R Satish
Independent Director
Vikram S Gupta
Director
Madhu Bhandari
Independent Director
B S Prakash
Independent Director
Menezes Braganca Nikhil Fernando De
Chairman & Managing Director
Surendra Bhandari
Whole Time Director & CFO
Yash Vardhan Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarita Kirnani
Additional Director
RAjeev Gobindram Hassanand
Summary
Hittco Tools Ltd. promoted by Surendra Bhandari was incorporated in 1995. The Company manufacture different types of high performance Carbide & HSS Tools to machine-wide variety of metals & acrylic. It presently has 2 manufacturing units located on the outskirts of Bangalore in Peenya Industrial Area, which is the largest industrial area in all of Asia. The Company started its manufacturing activities with HSS range of tools in 1974 and from the year 2008 started manufacturing Solid Cardibe Tools. The manufacturing process adopted by HlTTCO is the most accepted and modern method of grinding due to which a high accuracy and finish is achieved on the tools produced. The Company had initially decided to locate the project to manufacture drills at Gummidipoondi, Tamilnaduu, but later on decided to alter the project to locate the same at Peenya, Bangalore, where the promoters already had an existing base. It took over the assets of Hindustan Tools, a proprietory concern of the Promoter, on lease, to expand the installed capacity and establish facilities to diversify the product range. It came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance this expansion-cum-diversification project. During 1996-97, it expanded drill bits installed capacity from 28 lac p.a. to 36 lac p.a. & earned foreign exchange worth Rs 0.17 cr.During 1997-98, the Company changed its name from Hittco Drills Ltd to Hittco Precission Tool Technologies Ltd to reflect its broad spectrum of business. It further exp
The Hittco Tools Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hittco Tools Ltd is ₹8.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hittco Tools Ltd is 0 and 3.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hittco Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hittco Tools Ltd is ₹9.53 and ₹15.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hittco Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.81%, 3 Years at 2.91%, 1 Year at 25.75%, 6 Month at -1.22%, 3 Month at 3.52% and 1 Month at -1.22%.
