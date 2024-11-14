Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

HITTCO TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As required under Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 to consider inter-alia the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 to consider and approve the following: 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other agenda with the permission of chair. Pursuant to regulation 33 of LODR regulation we hereby informed that meeting of board of director has been held today 14th November, 2024 for approve 2nd quarterly and half year end 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

HITTCO TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Director to be held on 28-10-2024 for General Purpose. We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, 28Th October, 2024 at the registered office of the Company and the following matters was discussed: 1. Company has appointed Mr. Adatariya Ravikumar Jayeshbhai as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company in terms of section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 with immediate effect. A brief profile of Mr. Adatariya Ravikumar Jayeshbhai is enclosed as Annexure A. 2. Board of Director has been approved to change the registered office and Factory from 78, III Phase Peenya Industrial Area Bangalore North KA 560058 to No-17-C, KIADB Industrial Area, 2nd Phase, Peenya, Bangalore-560058 within the Local Limit. 3. Accepted the resignation of Mr. Surendra Bhandari, from post of Chairmen. Annexure B 4. Appointed Mr. Rajeev Gobindram Hassanand, As a chairmen of the company. Annexure C. Kindly acknowledge this and update in your records (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)

HITTCO TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As required under Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 5th September 2024 to consider and approve the following: 1. Directors Report and Annual Report for the FY ended 31st March 2024. 2. To take note of Secretarial Audit Report for the FY ended 31st March 2024. 3. To Fix Date Place and Time for conducting 30th AGM of the Company. 4. To consider and approve the draft notice of 30th AGM of the Company. 5. To fix dates of book closure Cut-off Date / record date and e-voting. 6. Any other agenda with the permission of the Chair. You are requested to take the same in your records.

HITTCO TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other agenda with the permission of chair. 1. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 14th August, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. As per the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved the appointment of Mr. Rajeev Shantilal Desai, as Additional Independent Director on the board of the Company. A brief profile of Mr. Rajeev Shantilal Desai is enclosed as Annexure A. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

HITTCO TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As required under Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 12th June 2024 to consider and approve the following: 1. To Appointment of Mr. RAJEEV GOBINDRAM HASSANAND as an independent director of the company. 2. Any other agenda with the permission of chair. We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, 12Th June, 2024 at the registered office of the Company and the following matters was discussed: 1. Board Noted the resignation of Mr. Yash Vardhan Bhandari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). 2. Company has appointed Mrs. Ruth Mary Chithra. J. as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). 3. As per the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board approved the appointment of Mr. Rajeev Gobindram Hassanand as Additional Independent Director on the board. 4. Board Re- appointed Manjeet & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. 5. Board Appointed Eshwara Moorthy, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 1. Resignation of CFO 2. Appointment of CFO. 3. Appointment of Additional Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)

HITTCO TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Approve Standalone Audited financial statement for the quarter and year ended on 31St March 2024. 2. Related party transaction if any. 3. Any other agenda with the permission of chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 pursuant to the Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

