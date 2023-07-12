Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
674.06
669.64
667.82
346.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,33,310.68
1,19,581.36
1,08,114.83
85,811.65
Net Worth
1,33,984.74
1,20,251
1,08,782.65
86,158.06
Minority Interest
Debt
5,68,221.88
4,99,681.14
4,41,365.04
4,19,101.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
1,816.65
1,610.78
Total Liabilities
7,02,206.62
6,19,932.14
5,51,964.34
5,06,870.48
Fixed Assets
4,286.07
4,129.59
2,196.45
2,239.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
97,718.05
68,592.22
68,636.77
64,944.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1,121.08
1,549.88
3,471.95
3,178.72
Networking Capital
-10,498.86
-9,994.99
-8,779.84
-6,827.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
220.74
178.65
155.38
230.06
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13,848.25
10,756.68
8,515.67
11,776.22
Sundry Creditors
-351.54
-344.17
-339.15
-196.8
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-24,216.31
-20,586.15
-17,111.74
-18,637.06
Cash
1,217.6
792.93
1,144.75
3,425.69
Total Assets
93,843.94
65,069.63
66,670.08
66,960.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.