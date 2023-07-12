iifl-logo-icon 1
Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged Balance Sheet

2,724.3
(-0.84%)
Jul 12, 2023|03:59:27 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

674.06

669.64

667.82

346.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,33,310.68

1,19,581.36

1,08,114.83

85,811.65

Net Worth

1,33,984.74

1,20,251

1,08,782.65

86,158.06

Minority Interest

Debt

5,68,221.88

4,99,681.14

4,41,365.04

4,19,101.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

1,816.65

1,610.78

Total Liabilities

7,02,206.62

6,19,932.14

5,51,964.34

5,06,870.48

Fixed Assets

4,286.07

4,129.59

2,196.45

2,239.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

97,718.05

68,592.22

68,636.77

64,944.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1,121.08

1,549.88

3,471.95

3,178.72

Networking Capital

-10,498.86

-9,994.99

-8,779.84

-6,827.58

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

220.74

178.65

155.38

230.06

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

13,848.25

10,756.68

8,515.67

11,776.22

Sundry Creditors

-351.54

-344.17

-339.15

-196.8

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-24,216.31

-20,586.15

-17,111.74

-18,637.06

Cash

1,217.6

792.93

1,144.75

3,425.69

Total Assets

93,843.94

65,069.63

66,670.08

66,960.58

