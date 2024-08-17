Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
85,839.85
67,100.4
66,344.3
69,581.46
74,997.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
85,839.85
67,100.4
66,344.3
69,581.46
74,997.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6,063.61
5,159.52
4,931.68
4,080.43
3,702.23
Total Income
91,903.46
72,259.92
71,275.98
73,661.89
78,699.68
Total Expenditure
53,845.22
40,745.75
41,935.77
47,101.01
51,384.45
PBIDT
38,058.24
31,514.17
29,340.21
26,560.88
27,315.23
Interest
20,395.33
16,449.73
13,919.95
13,310.4
13,620.47
PBDT
17,662.91
15,064.44
15,420.26
13,250.48
13,694.76
Depreciation
297.55
299.25
243.15
175.77
179.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,982.74
2,371.06
2,116.69
2,192.24
2,140.96
Deferred Tax
299.76
-222.77
-0.32
-98.92
-19.5
Reported Profit After Tax
15,082.86
12,616.9
13,060.74
10,981.39
11,393.61
Minority Interest After NP
784.03
754.82
765.23
682.21
866.83
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14,298.83
11,862.08
12,295.51
10,299.18
10,526.78
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14,298.83
11,862.08
12,295.51
10,299.18
10,526.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
77.94
65.32
67.82
57.04
58.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
366.91
363.47
362.6
361.64
360.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
44.33
46.96
44.22
38.17
36.42
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
17.57
18.8
19.68
15.78
15.19
