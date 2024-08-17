iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged Share Price

2,724.3
(-0.84%)
Jul 12, 2023|03:59:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2,755.8

Prev. Close

2,747.35

Turnover(Lac.)

11,54,214.42

Day's High

2,777.65

Day's Low

2,710.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,04,384.12

P/E

31.12

EPS

87.71

Divi. Yield

1.6

Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 AM
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 87.93%

Institutions: 87.93%

Non-Institutions: 12.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

674.06

669.64

667.82

346.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,33,310.68

1,19,581.36

1,08,114.83

85,811.65

Net Worth

1,33,984.74

1,20,251

1,08,782.65

86,158.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4,138.62

-38,417.93

9,224.31

2,352.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,52,940.25

1,35,925.76

1,39,033.99

1,01,725.71

95,915.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,52,940.25

1,35,925.76

1,39,033.99

1,01,725.71

95,915.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11,223.13

9,012.11

6,958.72

5,816.29

7,669.38

View Annually Results

Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Deepak Parekh

Whole-time Director

V Srinivasa Rangan

Managing Director

Renu S Karnad

Vice Chairman & CEO

Keki M Mistry

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Agarwal

Independent Director

Bhaskar Ghosh

Independent Director

Ireena Vittal

Independent Director

Rajesh Narain Gupta

Director

P R Ramesh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged

Summary

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) was incorporated on October 17, 1977 as the first specialized Mortgage Company in India. The principal business is to provide finance to individuals, corporate and developers for the purchase, construction, development and repair of houses, apartments and commercial property in India. The business is conducted through its branches in India and its overseas offices in London, Singapore and Dubai supported by a network of agents for sourcing loans as well as deposits and service associates in the Middle East region, to provide housing loans and property advisory services to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin (PIOs). HDFC is the Holding Company for investments in its associates and subsidiary companies.HDFCs product range includes loans for purchase and construction of a residential unit, purchase of land, home improvement loans, home extension loans, non-residential premises loans for professionals and loan against property, while its flexible repayment options include Step Up Repayment Facility (SURF) and Flexible Loan Installment Plan (FLIP).The Companys subsidiaries include HDFC Developers Ltd., HDFC Investments Ltd., HDFC Holdings Ltd., HDFC Trustee Company Ltd., HDFC Realty Ltd., HDFC Property Ventures Ltd., HDFC Sales Pvt. Ltd., HDFC Ventures Trustee Company Ltd., HDFC Venture Capital Ltd., HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd., HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd., GRUH Finance Ltd, HDFC
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.