Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹2,755.8
Prev. Close₹2,747.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,54,214.42
Day's High₹2,777.65
Day's Low₹2,710.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,04,384.12
P/E31.12
EPS87.71
Divi. Yield1.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
674.06
669.64
667.82
346.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,33,310.68
1,19,581.36
1,08,114.83
85,811.65
Net Worth
1,33,984.74
1,20,251
1,08,782.65
86,158.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4,138.62
-38,417.93
9,224.31
2,352.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,52,940.25
1,35,925.76
1,39,033.99
1,01,725.71
95,915.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,52,940.25
1,35,925.76
1,39,033.99
1,01,725.71
95,915.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11,223.13
9,012.11
6,958.72
5,816.29
7,669.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Deepak Parekh
Whole-time Director
V Srinivasa Rangan
Managing Director
Renu S Karnad
Vice Chairman & CEO
Keki M Mistry
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Agarwal
Independent Director
Bhaskar Ghosh
Independent Director
Ireena Vittal
Independent Director
Rajesh Narain Gupta
Director
P R Ramesh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged
Summary
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) was incorporated on October 17, 1977 as the first specialized Mortgage Company in India. The principal business is to provide finance to individuals, corporate and developers for the purchase, construction, development and repair of houses, apartments and commercial property in India. The business is conducted through its branches in India and its overseas offices in London, Singapore and Dubai supported by a network of agents for sourcing loans as well as deposits and service associates in the Middle East region, to provide housing loans and property advisory services to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin (PIOs). HDFC is the Holding Company for investments in its associates and subsidiary companies.HDFCs product range includes loans for purchase and construction of a residential unit, purchase of land, home improvement loans, home extension loans, non-residential premises loans for professionals and loan against property, while its flexible repayment options include Step Up Repayment Facility (SURF) and Flexible Loan Installment Plan (FLIP).The Companys subsidiaries include HDFC Developers Ltd., HDFC Investments Ltd., HDFC Holdings Ltd., HDFC Trustee Company Ltd., HDFC Realty Ltd., HDFC Property Ventures Ltd., HDFC Sales Pvt. Ltd., HDFC Ventures Trustee Company Ltd., HDFC Venture Capital Ltd., HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd., HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd., GRUH Finance Ltd, HDFC
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.