Summary

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) was incorporated on October 17, 1977 as the first specialized Mortgage Company in India. The principal business is to provide finance to individuals, corporate and developers for the purchase, construction, development and repair of houses, apartments and commercial property in India. The business is conducted through its branches in India and its overseas offices in London, Singapore and Dubai supported by a network of agents for sourcing loans as well as deposits and service associates in the Middle East region, to provide housing loans and property advisory services to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin (PIOs). HDFC is the Holding Company for investments in its associates and subsidiary companies.HDFCs product range includes loans for purchase and construction of a residential unit, purchase of land, home improvement loans, home extension loans, non-residential premises loans for professionals and loan against property, while its flexible repayment options include Step Up Repayment Facility (SURF) and Flexible Loan Installment Plan (FLIP).The Companys subsidiaries include HDFC Developers Ltd., HDFC Investments Ltd., HDFC Holdings Ltd., HDFC Trustee Company Ltd., HDFC Realty Ltd., HDFC Property Ventures Ltd., HDFC Sales Pvt. Ltd., HDFC Ventures Trustee Company Ltd., HDFC Venture Capital Ltd., HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd., HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd., GRUH Finance Ltd, HDFC

