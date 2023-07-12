iifl-logo-icon 1
Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged Cash Flow Statement

2,724.3
(-0.84%)
Jul 12, 2023|03:59:27 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4,138.62

-38,417.93

9,224.31

2,352.38

Other operating items

Operating

-4,138.62

-38,417.93

9,224.31

2,352.38

Capital expenditure

3,572.31

-357.63

375.7

26.22

Free cash flow

-566.31

-38,775.56

9,600.01

2,378.6

Equity raised

1,84,845.55

1,07,729.32

73,610.64

67,146.88

Investing

37,875.49

10,663.93

4,707.37

1,051.09

Financing

5,06,168.25

3,37,727.44

2,71,293.31

2,36,982.57

Dividends paid

0

3,454.49

476.14

2,685.73

Net in cash

7,28,322.98

4,20,799.62

3,59,687.47

3,10,244.87

