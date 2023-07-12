Housing Development Finance CorporationLtd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4,138.62
-38,417.93
9,224.31
2,352.38
Other operating items
Operating
-4,138.62
-38,417.93
9,224.31
2,352.38
Capital expenditure
3,572.31
-357.63
375.7
26.22
Free cash flow
-566.31
-38,775.56
9,600.01
2,378.6
Equity raised
1,84,845.55
1,07,729.32
73,610.64
67,146.88
Investing
37,875.49
10,663.93
4,707.37
1,051.09
Financing
5,06,168.25
3,37,727.44
2,71,293.31
2,36,982.57
Dividends paid
0
3,454.49
476.14
2,685.73
Net in cash
7,28,322.98
4,20,799.62
3,59,687.47
3,10,244.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.