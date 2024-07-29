HPC Biosciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
15.96
15.96
15.96
15.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.89
15.72
15.38
14.83
Net Worth
32.85
31.68
31.34
30.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
32.85
31.68
31.34
30.79
Fixed Assets
3.07
3.58
4.19
4.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.19
27.5
26.58
25.52
Inventories
0.55
0.8
0.88
0.92
Inventory Days
87.81
243.4
200.72
172.65
Sundry Debtors
5.7
5.42
5.29
5.16
Debtor Days
910.11
1,649.06
1,206.62
968.34
Other Current Assets
23.22
21.73
20.97
19.92
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.45
-0.56
-0.48
Cash
0.3
0.3
0.27
0.05
Total Assets
32.86
31.68
31.34
30.78
