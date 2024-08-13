Summary

HPC Biosciences Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi on 29th January, 2002. The Company Incorporated to venture into agricultural operations. Currently, the Company is engaged in the agricultural operations such as cultivation, distribution and processing of agricultural commodities.In 2011 Mrs. Madhu Anand & Mr. Tarun Chauhan acquired majority stake in the Company and usurped control over the Company.In agriculture operations, the Company cultivates wheat, paddy, sugar cane, fruits, vegetables and flowers. It has an integrated facility of cultivation, processing and distribution of agriculture commodities. It has also entered into the operations of wood plantation, wherein the Company has been planting Bamboos, Kadam, Poplar, Eucalyptus and Kadam.The Company has control over 400.66 acres of land situated at Village Anandpur, in District Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand. It has entered in to a contract farming agreement with landowner, wherein, it implemented the format of acquiring agriculture rights of agriculture lands in consideration of share in crops grown.

