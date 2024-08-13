SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹25.68
Prev. Close₹26.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.89
Day's High₹25.68
Day's Low₹25.68
52 Week's High₹25.68
52 Week's Low₹25.68
Book Value₹2
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)409.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
15.96
15.96
15.96
15.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.89
15.72
15.38
14.83
Net Worth
32.85
31.68
31.34
30.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.28
1.19
1.6
1.94
yoy growth (%)
90.55
-25.03
-17.72
-13.86
Raw materials
-0.25
-0.07
-0.03
-0.3
As % of sales
11.17
6.49
2.44
15.49
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.09
-0.09
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.19
0.35
0.57
0.23
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.6
-0.71
-0.84
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
1.68
0.94
1.29
1.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
90.55
-25.03
-17.72
-13.86
Op profit growth
86.77
-27.99
28.63
-31.72
EBIT growth
231.92
-37.81
149.32
-59.03
Net profit growth
247.42
-39.25
181.44
-61.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
784.15
|37.28
|15,186.67
|136.39
|1.27
|1,734.14
|117.5
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
81.01
|9.53
|11,286.23
|863.09
|0
|2.57
|6.86
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
THOMASCOOK
231.95
|106.07
|10,981.2
|50.14
|0.26
|750.91
|40.11
CMS Info Systems Ltd
CMSINFO
558.45
|25.03
|9,027.61
|81.87
|1.04
|552.53
|116.06
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
GAEL
142.25
|19.02
|6,692
|76.74
|0.24
|1,090.44
|60.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Madhu Anand
Whole-time Director
Tarun Chauhan
Independent Director
Mumataj
Independent Director
Kishori Prasad Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HPC Biosciences Ltd
Summary
HPC Biosciences Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi on 29th January, 2002. The Company Incorporated to venture into agricultural operations. Currently, the Company is engaged in the agricultural operations such as cultivation, distribution and processing of agricultural commodities.In 2011 Mrs. Madhu Anand & Mr. Tarun Chauhan acquired majority stake in the Company and usurped control over the Company.In agriculture operations, the Company cultivates wheat, paddy, sugar cane, fruits, vegetables and flowers. It has an integrated facility of cultivation, processing and distribution of agriculture commodities. It has also entered into the operations of wood plantation, wherein the Company has been planting Bamboos, Kadam, Poplar, Eucalyptus and Kadam.The Company has control over 400.66 acres of land situated at Village Anandpur, in District Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand. It has entered in to a contract farming agreement with landowner, wherein, it implemented the format of acquiring agriculture rights of agriculture lands in consideration of share in crops grown.
The HPC Biosciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HPC Biosciences Ltd is ₹409.85 Cr. as of 29 Jul ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of HPC Biosciences Ltd is 0 and 12.84 as of 29 Jul ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HPC Biosciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HPC Biosciences Ltd is ₹25.68 and ₹25.68 as of 29 Jul ‘24
HPC Biosciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.96%, 3 Years at -1.29%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
