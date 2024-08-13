iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HPC Biosciences Ltd Share Price

25.68
(-1.98%)
Jul 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.68
  • Day's High25.68
  • 52 Wk High25.68
  • Prev. Close26.2
  • Day's Low25.68
  • 52 Wk Low 25.68
  • Turnover (lac)33.89
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)409.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

HPC Biosciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

25.68

Prev. Close

26.2

Turnover(Lac.)

33.89

Day's High

25.68

Day's Low

25.68

52 Week's High

25.68

52 Week's Low

25.68

Book Value

2

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

409.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

HPC Biosciences Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2023

arrow

7 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

HPC Biosciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

HPC Biosciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:55 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.92%

Non-Promoter- 78.07%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

HPC Biosciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

15.96

15.96

15.96

15.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.89

15.72

15.38

14.83

Net Worth

32.85

31.68

31.34

30.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.28

1.19

1.6

1.94

yoy growth (%)

90.55

-25.03

-17.72

-13.86

Raw materials

-0.25

-0.07

-0.03

-0.3

As % of sales

11.17

6.49

2.44

15.49

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.09

-0.09

-0.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.19

0.35

0.57

0.23

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.6

-0.71

-0.84

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Working capital

1.68

0.94

1.29

1.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

90.55

-25.03

-17.72

-13.86

Op profit growth

86.77

-27.99

28.63

-31.72

EBIT growth

231.92

-37.81

149.32

-59.03

Net profit growth

247.42

-39.25

181.44

-61.21

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

HPC Biosciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

784.15

37.2815,186.67136.391.271,734.14117.5

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

81.01

9.5311,286.23863.0902.576.86

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

THOMASCOOK

231.95

106.0710,981.250.140.26750.9140.11

CMS Info Systems Ltd

CMSINFO

558.45

25.039,027.6181.871.04552.53116.06

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

GAEL

142.25

19.026,69276.740.241,090.4460.37

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HPC Biosciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Madhu Anand

Whole-time Director

Tarun Chauhan

Independent Director

Mumataj

Independent Director

Kishori Prasad Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HPC Biosciences Ltd

Summary

HPC Biosciences Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi on 29th January, 2002. The Company Incorporated to venture into agricultural operations. Currently, the Company is engaged in the agricultural operations such as cultivation, distribution and processing of agricultural commodities.In 2011 Mrs. Madhu Anand & Mr. Tarun Chauhan acquired majority stake in the Company and usurped control over the Company.In agriculture operations, the Company cultivates wheat, paddy, sugar cane, fruits, vegetables and flowers. It has an integrated facility of cultivation, processing and distribution of agriculture commodities. It has also entered into the operations of wood plantation, wherein the Company has been planting Bamboos, Kadam, Poplar, Eucalyptus and Kadam.The Company has control over 400.66 acres of land situated at Village Anandpur, in District Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand. It has entered in to a contract farming agreement with landowner, wherein, it implemented the format of acquiring agriculture rights of agriculture lands in consideration of share in crops grown.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the HPC Biosciences Ltd share price today?

The HPC Biosciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of HPC Biosciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HPC Biosciences Ltd is ₹409.85 Cr. as of 29 Jul ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of HPC Biosciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HPC Biosciences Ltd is 0 and 12.84 as of 29 Jul ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HPC Biosciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HPC Biosciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HPC Biosciences Ltd is ₹25.68 and ₹25.68 as of 29 Jul ‘24

What is the CAGR of HPC Biosciences Ltd?

HPC Biosciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.96%, 3 Years at -1.29%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HPC Biosciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HPC Biosciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 78.07 %

QUICKLINKS FOR HPC Biosciences Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.