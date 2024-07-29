Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.28
1.19
1.6
1.94
yoy growth (%)
90.55
-25.03
-17.72
-13.86
Raw materials
-0.25
-0.07
-0.03
-0.3
As % of sales
11.17
6.49
2.44
15.49
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.09
-0.09
-0.2
As % of sales
2.18
7.86
6.11
10.61
Other costs
-0.36
-0.16
-0.25
-0.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.82
13.39
16.21
25.78
Operating profit
1.61
0.86
1.2
0.93
OPM
70.81
72.24
75.21
48.11
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.6
-0.71
-0.84
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.08
0.1
0.08
0.13
Profit before tax
1.19
0.35
0.57
0.23
Taxes
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Tax rate
-1.84
-6.22
-3.99
-14.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.16
0.33
0.55
0.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.16
0.33
0.55
0.19
yoy growth (%)
247.42
-39.25
181.44
-61.21
NPM
51.16
28.06
34.63
10.12
