HPC Biosciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.68
(-1.98%)
Jul 29, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.28

1.19

1.6

1.94

yoy growth (%)

90.55

-25.03

-17.72

-13.86

Raw materials

-0.25

-0.07

-0.03

-0.3

As % of sales

11.17

6.49

2.44

15.49

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.09

-0.09

-0.2

As % of sales

2.18

7.86

6.11

10.61

Other costs

-0.36

-0.16

-0.25

-0.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.82

13.39

16.21

25.78

Operating profit

1.61

0.86

1.2

0.93

OPM

70.81

72.24

75.21

48.11

Depreciation

-0.51

-0.6

-0.71

-0.84

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.08

0.1

0.08

0.13

Profit before tax

1.19

0.35

0.57

0.23

Taxes

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Tax rate

-1.84

-6.22

-3.99

-14.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.16

0.33

0.55

0.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.16

0.33

0.55

0.19

yoy growth (%)

247.42

-39.25

181.44

-61.21

NPM

51.16

28.06

34.63

10.12

