HPC Biosciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.19
0.35
0.57
0.23
Depreciation
-0.51
-0.6
-0.71
-0.84
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
1.68
0.94
1.29
1.1
Other operating items
Operating
2.33
0.67
1.12
0.45
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
2.33
0.67
1.12
0.45
Equity raised
31.44
30.76
29.65
29.26
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
33.77
31.44
30.78
29.71
No Record Found
