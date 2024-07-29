Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
784.15
|37.28
|15,186.67
|136.39
|1.27
|1,734.14
|117.5
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
81.01
|9.53
|11,286.23
|863.09
|0
|2.57
|6.86
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
THOMASCOOK
231.95
|106.07
|10,981.2
|50.14
|0.26
|750.91
|40.11
CMS Info Systems Ltd
CMSINFO
558.45
|25.03
|9,027.61
|81.87
|1.04
|552.53
|116.06
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
GAEL
142.25
|19.02
|6,692
|76.74
|0.24
|1,090.44
|60.37
