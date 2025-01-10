Hybrid Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.72
14.72
14.72
14.72
Preference Capital
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
Reserves
-10.36
-11.26
-11.69
-12.7
Net Worth
6.46
5.56
5.13
4.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.46
5.56
5.13
4.12
Fixed Assets
0.6
0.61
0.62
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.07
10.05
10.04
10.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-8.65
-9.06
-8.83
-8.96
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.11
0.49
1.14
1.18
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-9.76
-9.55
-9.97
-10.14
Cash
4.44
3.96
3.3
3.01
Total Assets
6.46
5.56
5.13
4.12
