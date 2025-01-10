iifl-logo-icon 1
Hybrid Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

14.25
(-2.06%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.72

14.72

14.72

14.72

Preference Capital

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

Reserves

-10.36

-11.26

-11.69

-12.7

Net Worth

6.46

5.56

5.13

4.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.46

5.56

5.13

4.12

Fixed Assets

0.6

0.61

0.62

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.07

10.05

10.04

10.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-8.65

-9.06

-8.83

-8.96

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.11

0.49

1.14

1.18

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-9.76

-9.55

-9.97

-10.14

Cash

4.44

3.96

3.3

3.01

Total Assets

6.46

5.56

5.13

4.12

