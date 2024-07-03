iifl-logo-icon 1
Hybrid Financial Services Ltd Quarterly Results

14.87
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.79

1.39

2.02

1.06

1.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.79

1.39

2.02

1.06

1.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.71

0.04

0.03

0.02

Total Income

1.8

2.1

2.06

1.09

1.13

Total Expenditure

0.65

0.73

0.96

0.7

0.59

PBIDT

1.16

1.37

1.1

0.39

0.55

Interest

0

0

0.02

0

0

PBDT

1.15

1.37

1.08

0.39

0.54

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0

0.17

0.04

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.11

1.34

0.88

0.32

0.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.11

1.34

0.88

0.32

0.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.06

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.11

1.34

0.94

0.32

0.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.38

0.46

0.3

0.11

0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.72

14.72

14.72

14.72

14.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

64.8

98.56

54.45

36.79

49.54

PBDTM(%)

64.24

98.56

53.46

36.79

48.64

PATM(%)

62.01

96.4

43.56

30.18

46.84

Hybrid Financial: Related NEWS

No Record Found

