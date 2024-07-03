Hybrid Financial Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.79
1.39
2.02
1.06
1.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.79
1.39
2.02
1.06
1.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.71
0.04
0.03
0.02
Total Income
1.8
2.1
2.06
1.09
1.13
Total Expenditure
0.65
0.73
0.96
0.7
0.59
PBIDT
1.16
1.37
1.1
0.39
0.55
Interest
0
0
0.02
0
0
PBDT
1.15
1.37
1.08
0.39
0.54
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0
0.17
0.04
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.11
1.34
0.88
0.32
0.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.11
1.34
0.88
0.32
0.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.06
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.11
1.34
0.94
0.32
0.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.38
0.46
0.3
0.11
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.72
14.72
14.72
14.72
14.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
64.8
98.56
54.45
36.79
49.54
PBDTM(%)
64.24
98.56
53.46
36.79
48.64
PATM(%)
62.01
96.4
43.56
30.18
46.84
