SectorFinance
Open₹14.87
Prev. Close₹15.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹15.1
Day's Low₹14.87
52 Week's High₹16.9
52 Week's Low₹8.3
Book Value₹1.83
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.77
P/E24.08
EPS0.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.72
14.72
14.72
14.72
Preference Capital
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
Reserves
-10.36
-11.26
-11.69
-12.7
Net Worth
6.46
5.56
5.13
4.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.27
0.96
0.7
0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5.08
3.37
4.3
3.34
3.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.08
3.37
4.3
3.34
3.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.25
0.39
0.28
0.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
N R Divate
Whole-time Director & CS
K Chandramouli
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Megha J Vazkar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nilay Shivnarayan Sharma
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sameer Suresh Pimpale
Independent Director
Milind Srikrishna Rajadhyaksha
Independent Director
Nitin Kamlakar Tike
Reports by Hybrid Financial Services Ltd
Summary
The Arvind Mafatlal group diversified into financial services in 1986 as Mafatlal Finance Company Limited. It was originally incorporated as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Jul.92. Later, the Company got renamed to Hybrid Financial Services Limited from Mafatlal Finance Company Limited during the year 2009-10. The company is promoted by Mafatlal Industries Ltd and the entire share capital of the Company is held by Mafatlal Finance Company Ltd. the holding company of the Company. The Companys main business activities are Management Consulting, providing Debt Recovery Advise, Consultancy in Financial, Commercial, Legal, Direct and Indirect Taxation, Other Levies, Statistical, Accountancy and Other Fields.MFCL is a category I Merchant Banker since February 1993 and a Member of OTCEI. Throgh Mafatlal Securities Ltd the wholly owned subsidairy of MFCL.The companys headquarter is located in Bombay, with regional offices in Delhi, Madras, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and Baroda. The companys interests include investment banking, consumer finance, merchant banking, corporate finance and resource mobilisation. .Mafatlal Finance has over 300 clients. With increasing demand the company planned to foray into new areas like asset management and stock broking. It also acquired the membership of Bombay Stock Exchange. The companys NBFC application form was rejected by RBI mainly on account of erosion of networth.In 2012-13, Company has made Preferential
Read More
The Hybrid Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd is ₹43.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd is 24.08 and 8.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hybrid Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd is ₹8.3 and ₹16.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hybrid Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.22%, 1 Year at 42.45%, 6 Month at 36.04%, 3 Month at 19.94% and 1 Month at 17.97%.
