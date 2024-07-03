iifl-logo-icon 1
Hybrid Financial Services Ltd Share Price

14.87
(-1.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:00:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.87
  • Day's High15.1
  • 52 Wk High16.9
  • Prev. Close15.1
  • Day's Low14.87
  • 52 Wk Low 8.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.22
  • P/E24.08
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value1.83
  • EPS0.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.77
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

18 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.69%

Institutions: 0.69%

Non-Institutions: 35.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.72

14.72

14.72

14.72

Preference Capital

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

Reserves

-10.36

-11.26

-11.69

-12.7

Net Worth

6.46

5.56

5.13

4.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.27

0.96

0.7

0.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5.08

3.37

4.3

3.34

3.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.08

3.37

4.3

3.34

3.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.25

0.39

0.28

0.29

View Annually Results

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hybrid Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

N R Divate

Whole-time Director & CS

K Chandramouli

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Megha J Vazkar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nilay Shivnarayan Sharma

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sameer Suresh Pimpale

Independent Director

Milind Srikrishna Rajadhyaksha

Independent Director

Nitin Kamlakar Tike

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hybrid Financial Services Ltd

Summary

The Arvind Mafatlal group diversified into financial services in 1986 as Mafatlal Finance Company Limited. It was originally incorporated as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Jul.92. Later, the Company got renamed to Hybrid Financial Services Limited from Mafatlal Finance Company Limited during the year 2009-10. The company is promoted by Mafatlal Industries Ltd and the entire share capital of the Company is held by Mafatlal Finance Company Ltd. the holding company of the Company. The Companys main business activities are Management Consulting, providing Debt Recovery Advise, Consultancy in Financial, Commercial, Legal, Direct and Indirect Taxation, Other Levies, Statistical, Accountancy and Other Fields.MFCL is a category I Merchant Banker since February 1993 and a Member of OTCEI. Throgh Mafatlal Securities Ltd the wholly owned subsidairy of MFCL.The companys headquarter is located in Bombay, with regional offices in Delhi, Madras, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and Baroda. The companys interests include investment banking, consumer finance, merchant banking, corporate finance and resource mobilisation. .Mafatlal Finance has over 300 clients. With increasing demand the company planned to foray into new areas like asset management and stock broking. It also acquired the membership of Bombay Stock Exchange. The companys NBFC application form was rejected by RBI mainly on account of erosion of networth.In 2012-13, Company has made Preferential
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hybrid Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Hybrid Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd is ₹43.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd is 24.08 and 8.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hybrid Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd is ₹8.3 and ₹16.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd?

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 6.22%, 1 Year at 42.45%, 6 Month at 36.04%, 3 Month at 19.94% and 1 Month at 17.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hybrid Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.02 %
Institutions - 0.70 %
Public - 35.28 %

