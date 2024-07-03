Summary

The Arvind Mafatlal group diversified into financial services in 1986 as Mafatlal Finance Company Limited. It was originally incorporated as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Jul.92. Later, the Company got renamed to Hybrid Financial Services Limited from Mafatlal Finance Company Limited during the year 2009-10. The company is promoted by Mafatlal Industries Ltd and the entire share capital of the Company is held by Mafatlal Finance Company Ltd. the holding company of the Company. The Companys main business activities are Management Consulting, providing Debt Recovery Advise, Consultancy in Financial, Commercial, Legal, Direct and Indirect Taxation, Other Levies, Statistical, Accountancy and Other Fields.MFCL is a category I Merchant Banker since February 1993 and a Member of OTCEI. Throgh Mafatlal Securities Ltd the wholly owned subsidairy of MFCL.The companys headquarter is located in Bombay, with regional offices in Delhi, Madras, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and Baroda. The companys interests include investment banking, consumer finance, merchant banking, corporate finance and resource mobilisation. .Mafatlal Finance has over 300 clients. With increasing demand the company planned to foray into new areas like asset management and stock broking. It also acquired the membership of Bombay Stock Exchange. The companys NBFC application form was rejected by RBI mainly on account of erosion of networth.In 2012-13, Company has made Preferential

