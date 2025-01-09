Hybrid Financial Services Ltd Management Discussions

The company would be drawing up the resource plans to carry out future operations in fee-based areas.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

The companys income was Rs.209.13 Lakhs which includes Rs.131.67 Lakhs towards operational income and Rs.77.46 Lakhs as other income (which includes Tax Refunds) and the company earned a pre-tax profit of Rs.88.01 Lakhs.

BUSINESS ANALYSIS OUTLOOK

The business outlook continues to be guarded and uncertain.

The business of the Subsidiary is showing signs of uptick due to continued buoyancy in the stock market and the unexpected improved performance of the Corporates despite the Covid Pandemic

Both the Global Outlook and the Domestic Outlook continue to exhibit continued optimism. The Company is continuously scanning the environment for opportunities besides keeping a hawkish eye on the ground to avert any unforeseen mishap. Appropriate Risk Management Initiatives are continuously practiced.

RISK AND CONCERNS

The company faces the challenge of Contingent Risks which the company is not currently facing but may be exposed too.

The Business environment has still not improved and gives the strained financial position the Company continuous to focus only on Fee Based Activities. Also, due to tougher regulatory conditions the Company is not contemplating any immediate business plans. The Companies financial position also does not provide any opportunities to undertake any fund based business presently.

INTERNAL CONTROL AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The company has appropriate and adequate internal control system, which are sufficient for the level of activities carried by it. The internal audit is being carried out by an external firm of Chartered Accountant and their findings are reviewed at reasonable intervals. The Board is of the opinion that the internal control system is adequate to the size of the Companys business.

The company has fully computerised and integrated financial and accounting function.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company as on 31st March 2024 has two employees (Two Wholetime Directors) in its payroll. The relationship was cordial.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys position and expectations may be “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulation. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the market in which the Company operates, changes in the Government Regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.