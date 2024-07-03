iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hybrid Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

14.85
(-0.13%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3.08

2.67

3.44

2.38

2.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.08

2.67

3.44

2.38

2.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.07

0.13

0.05

0.09

Total Income

3.15

2.74

3.58

2.43

2.64

Total Expenditure

1.97

2.11

1.96

2.32

1.89

PBIDT

1.18

0.63

1.61

0.11

0.74

Interest

0

0

0.03

0.01

0.01

PBDT

1.18

0.62

1.59

0.1

0.74

Depreciation

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.07

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.13

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.06

0.42

1.5

0.03

0.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.06

0.42

1.5

0.03

0.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.3

0

-0.61

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.06

0.72

1.5

0.64

0.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.36

0.14

0.51

0.01

0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.72

14.72

14.72

14.72

14.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

38.31

23.59

46.8

4.62

29.13

PBDTM(%)

38.31

23.22

46.22

4.2

29.13

PATM(%)

34.41

15.73

43.6

1.26

25.98

Hybrid Financial: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hybrid Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.