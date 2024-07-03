Hybrid Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3.08
2.67
3.44
2.38
2.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.08
2.67
3.44
2.38
2.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.07
0.13
0.05
0.09
Total Income
3.15
2.74
3.58
2.43
2.64
Total Expenditure
1.97
2.11
1.96
2.32
1.89
PBIDT
1.18
0.63
1.61
0.11
0.74
Interest
0
0
0.03
0.01
0.01
PBDT
1.18
0.62
1.59
0.1
0.74
Depreciation
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.07
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.13
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.06
0.42
1.5
0.03
0.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.06
0.42
1.5
0.03
0.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.3
0
-0.61
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.06
0.72
1.5
0.64
0.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.36
0.14
0.51
0.01
0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.72
14.72
14.72
14.72
14.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.31
23.59
46.8
4.62
29.13
PBDTM(%)
38.31
23.22
46.22
4.2
29.13
PATM(%)
34.41
15.73
43.6
1.26
25.98
