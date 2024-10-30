iifl-logo-icon 1
Hybrid Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

13.4
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:08:19 AM

Hybrid Financial CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Hybrid Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Wednesday 30th October 2024 pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 to consider the following: 1. To Approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. For Hybrid Financial Services limited Company Secretary Dear Sir, Attaching herewith Outcomme of our Board Meeting Dated 30th October 2024 For Hybrid Financial services Limited Company secretary Dear Sir, Attaching here with Unaudited Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 along with Outcome For hybrid financial Services Limited Whole Time director and Company secretary Read less.. RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024) Dear Revised outcome submitted herewith with Additional Details required for Corporate Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations - 2015. Details Revised to include Directorship in other Listed Companies of Mr. Mahesh Salamatrai Makhijani For Hybrid Financial Services Limited Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Hybrid Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Tuesday 30th July 2024 pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 and other items as per Agenda. You are requested to take the record of the same. Thanking you Yours faithfully For HYBRID FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED K. CHANDRAMOULI WHOLETIME DIRECTOR & COMPANY SECRETARY Dear Sir, Submitting herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting Dated 30th July 2024. Kindly acknowledge For Hybrid Financial Services (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20242 May 2024
Hybrid Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Thursday 16th May 2024 to consider amongst other things the following: 1. Audited Results and Audited Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024 (Both Standalone and Consolidated) 2. To approve declaration of 1% Dividend on Preference Shares of the Company. 3. To reconsider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement of Merger of its wholly owned Subsidiary Company Maximus Securities Limited under at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai 4. To approve the redemption of preference shares to the extent of Rs.70 Lakhs 5. To consider and approve the appointment of Shri K. Chandramouli as Wholetime Director & Company Secretary and additional Directors if any as recommended by Nomination & Remuneration Committee. 6. Any other matter with the permission of chair. For Hybrid Financial Services Limited Company Secretary Dear Sir, Attaching herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting Dated 16th May 2024. Kindly acknowledge For Hybrid Financial services Limited Company secretary (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
Hybrid Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will meet on Thursday 1st February 2024 pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 and to reconsider the Scheme of Arrangement of Merger of its wholly owned Subsidiary Company Maximus Securities Limited under Section 233 of the Companies Act2013 pursuant to delayed submission of the earlier proposal with the Regional Director. You are requested to take the record of the same. Thanking you Yours faithfully For HYBRID FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED K. CHANDRAMOULI WHOLETIME DIRECTOR & COMPANY SECRETARY Dear Sirs, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 1st February 2024 have approved the following: a. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31st December 2023 with Limited review Report b. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended on 31st December 2023 with Limited Review Report The Board Meeting commenced at 11.00 a.m and concluded at 11-55 a.m. We kindly request you to take the above on your records and acknowledge receipt. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Hybrid Financial Services Limited Whole Time Director and Company Secretary Encl: as above (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.02.2024)

