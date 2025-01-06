Hypersoft Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.49
4.49
4.49
4.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.28
-1.26
-1.17
-1.18
Net Worth
2.21
3.23
3.32
3.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.14
0
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.15
0.16
0.16
Total Liabilities
2.23
3.52
3.48
3.55
Fixed Assets
0.04
1.88
1.92
1.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.21
0.25
0.29
Networking Capital
-0.32
0.22
0.17
0.25
Inventories
0
0.37
0.41
0.48
Inventory Days
224.87
Sundry Debtors
0.08
0.09
0.06
0.01
Debtor Days
4.68
Other Current Assets
0.16
0.13
0.17
0.18
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
9.36
Other Current Liabilities
-0.54
-0.34
-0.45
-0.4
Cash
2.46
1.21
1.16
1.05
Total Assets
2.24
3.52
3.5
3.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.