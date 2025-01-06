iifl-logo-icon 1
Hypersoft Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

17.56
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.49

4.49

4.49

4.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.28

-1.26

-1.17

-1.18

Net Worth

2.21

3.23

3.32

3.31

Minority Interest

Debt

0.02

0.14

0

0.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.15

0.16

0.16

Total Liabilities

2.23

3.52

3.48

3.55

Fixed Assets

0.04

1.88

1.92

1.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.21

0.25

0.29

Networking Capital

-0.32

0.22

0.17

0.25

Inventories

0

0.37

0.41

0.48

Inventory Days

224.87

Sundry Debtors

0.08

0.09

0.06

0.01

Debtor Days

4.68

Other Current Assets

0.16

0.13

0.17

0.18

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

9.36

Other Current Liabilities

-0.54

-0.34

-0.45

-0.4

Cash

2.46

1.21

1.16

1.05

Total Assets

2.24

3.52

3.5

3.56

