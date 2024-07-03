iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd Share Price

17.56
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:32:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.56
  • Day's High17.56
  • 52 Wk High17.56
  • Prev. Close17.56
  • Day's Low17.56
  • 52 Wk Low 7
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.47
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

17.56

Prev. Close

17.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

17.56

Day's Low

17.56

52 Week's High

17.56

52 Week's Low

7

Book Value

4.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.49

4.49

4.49

4.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.28

-1.26

-1.17

-1.18

Net Worth

2.21

3.23

3.32

3.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.77

0.77

1.79

1.92

yoy growth (%)

-0.01

-56.66

-6.78

-32.74

Raw materials

0

0.27

0

0

As % of sales

0

34.64

0.02

0.04

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.64

-0.51

-0.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.04

0.37

0.01

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.09

0.23

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.06

-0.5

1.39

0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.01

-56.66

-6.78

-32.74

Op profit growth

-91.78

-135.51

-270.21

-253.59

EBIT growth

131.56

-86.66

1,731.44

-92.75

Net profit growth

-104.01

-187.07

4,706.66

-71.25

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hypersoft Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

F R Bhote

Independent Director

Vinay Vir

Additional Director

Manjula Aleti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pandi Manohar Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hypersoft Technologies Ltd

Summary

Hypersoft Technologies Limited (formerly known as V V Circuits Limited) was incorporated on April 18, 1983. The Company changed its name from VV Circuits Limited to Hypersoft Technologies Limited in 1999-00. HyperSoft Technologies Limited is a publicly traded Software Products and Professional IT Services company. Their activities range from own financial and business applications products with hundreds of user installations, to Consultancy Services and Custom Software Development on a variety of Platforms. Client/Server Software Development and cost-effective turnkey Database Applications, Web and Windows Rapid Application Development are the core areas. Their development and support teams offer a wide range of software consultancy and development services. Their solutions offer greater choices for application scalability, performance enhancement, reliability and security.The Company started its operations in software related activities in year 2000. It built speedy and cost-effective turnkey Web and Windows applications, database applications, web application services and web-commerce sites for unique needs of individual clients worldwide. The Company in 2017-18, tied up with Trade lab, adding synergy to the product line of stockbroking. With this tie-up, an end-to-end solution for Stockbrokers was created - from trading to accounting to back office a seamless system was made available. A complete ERP on the Android platform developed and became a flagship product of the Co
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hypersoft Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Hypersoft Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd is ₹7.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd is 0 and 3.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hypersoft Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd is ₹7 and ₹17.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd?

Hypersoft Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.99%, 3 Years at 23.47%, 1 Year at 95.11%, 6 Month at 27.34%, 3 Month at 4.96% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hypersoft Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.