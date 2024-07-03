Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹17.56
Prev. Close₹17.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹17.56
Day's Low₹17.56
52 Week's High₹17.56
52 Week's Low₹7
Book Value₹4.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.49
4.49
4.49
4.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.28
-1.26
-1.17
-1.18
Net Worth
2.21
3.23
3.32
3.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.77
0.77
1.79
1.92
yoy growth (%)
-0.01
-56.66
-6.78
-32.74
Raw materials
0
0.27
0
0
As % of sales
0
34.64
0.02
0.04
Employee costs
-0.45
-0.64
-0.51
-0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.04
0.37
0.01
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.09
0.23
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.5
1.39
0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.01
-56.66
-6.78
-32.74
Op profit growth
-91.78
-135.51
-270.21
-253.59
EBIT growth
131.56
-86.66
1,731.44
-92.75
Net profit growth
-104.01
-187.07
4,706.66
-71.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
F R Bhote
Independent Director
Vinay Vir
Additional Director
Manjula Aleti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pandi Manohar Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hypersoft Technologies Ltd
Summary
Hypersoft Technologies Limited (formerly known as V V Circuits Limited) was incorporated on April 18, 1983. The Company changed its name from VV Circuits Limited to Hypersoft Technologies Limited in 1999-00. HyperSoft Technologies Limited is a publicly traded Software Products and Professional IT Services company. Their activities range from own financial and business applications products with hundreds of user installations, to Consultancy Services and Custom Software Development on a variety of Platforms. Client/Server Software Development and cost-effective turnkey Database Applications, Web and Windows Rapid Application Development are the core areas. Their development and support teams offer a wide range of software consultancy and development services. Their solutions offer greater choices for application scalability, performance enhancement, reliability and security.The Company started its operations in software related activities in year 2000. It built speedy and cost-effective turnkey Web and Windows applications, database applications, web application services and web-commerce sites for unique needs of individual clients worldwide. The Company in 2017-18, tied up with Trade lab, adding synergy to the product line of stockbroking. With this tie-up, an end-to-end solution for Stockbrokers was created - from trading to accounting to back office a seamless system was made available. A complete ERP on the Android platform developed and became a flagship product of the Co
Read More
The Hypersoft Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd is ₹7.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd is 0 and 3.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hypersoft Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hypersoft Technologies Ltd is ₹7 and ₹17.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hypersoft Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.99%, 3 Years at 23.47%, 1 Year at 95.11%, 6 Month at 27.34%, 3 Month at 4.96% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
