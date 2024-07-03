Summary

Hypersoft Technologies Limited (formerly known as V V Circuits Limited) was incorporated on April 18, 1983. The Company changed its name from VV Circuits Limited to Hypersoft Technologies Limited in 1999-00. HyperSoft Technologies Limited is a publicly traded Software Products and Professional IT Services company. Their activities range from own financial and business applications products with hundreds of user installations, to Consultancy Services and Custom Software Development on a variety of Platforms. Client/Server Software Development and cost-effective turnkey Database Applications, Web and Windows Rapid Application Development are the core areas. Their development and support teams offer a wide range of software consultancy and development services. Their solutions offer greater choices for application scalability, performance enhancement, reliability and security.The Company started its operations in software related activities in year 2000. It built speedy and cost-effective turnkey Web and Windows applications, database applications, web application services and web-commerce sites for unique needs of individual clients worldwide. The Company in 2017-18, tied up with Trade lab, adding synergy to the product line of stockbroking. With this tie-up, an end-to-end solution for Stockbrokers was created - from trading to accounting to back office a seamless system was made available. A complete ERP on the Android platform developed and became a flagship product of the Co

Read More