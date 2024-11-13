Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Hypersoft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. In terms of provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (code) the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for the designated person and the others covered under the code from 1st October 2024 and shall remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of Financials Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Intimation of Resignation of Chief Financial Officer of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Hypersoft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to consider un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approval of the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 in the Board meeting held on 05th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 17 May 2024

Hypersoft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above cited subject we would like to inform your esteemed office that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 23rd day of May 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st March 2024 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March 2024 amongst other matters. In terms of provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (Code) the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for the designated person and others covered under the Code from 01st April 2024 and shall be opened 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024. With reference to the cited subject, we submit that Board of Directors, at their meeting held on Thursday, the 23rd day of May 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Kindly find enclosed the Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. The meeting was concluded at 12:15 P.M. This is for your information and records Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) As per BSE mail request please find enclosed the revised document along with the declaration on auditors report with unmodified opinion (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 21 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneratio n Committee of the Board, the Board of Directors of the Company vide circular resolution passed today, 21st May 2024, have appointed Mr. Umesh Chandra Lunker (DIN:- 01446435) as an Additional Non- Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a first term of five consecutive years, subject to the approval by the members of the Company. The appointment shall be subject to the approval of memebers at the next general meeting of the Company and compliance with Regulation 17(1C) and Regulation 25(2A) of the Listing Regulations and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 shall be followed. The relevant details of the captioned appointment, as per the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9,2015 are given in the enclosed Annexure A

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024