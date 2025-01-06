Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.77
0.77
1.79
1.92
yoy growth (%)
-0.01
-56.66
-6.78
-32.74
Raw materials
0
0.27
0
0
As % of sales
0
34.64
0.02
0.04
Employee costs
-0.45
-0.64
-0.51
-0.48
As % of sales
58.51
82.66
28.39
25.28
Other costs
-0.32
-0.48
-1.05
-1.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.35
62.59
58.63
81.75
Operating profit
0
-0.08
0.23
-0.13
OPM
-0.87
-10.6
12.94
-7.08
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.17
0.17
0.2
0.19
Profit before tax
0.1
0.04
0.37
0.01
Taxes
-0.09
0.23
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-88.16
533.71
-2.73
-56.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.28
0.36
0
Exceptional items
0
-0.59
0
0
Net profit
0.01
-0.31
0.36
0
yoy growth (%)
-104.01
-187.07
4,706.66
-71.25
NPM
1.63
-40.72
20.26
0.39
