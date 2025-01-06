iifl-logo-icon 1
Hypersoft Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.56
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.77

0.77

1.79

1.92

yoy growth (%)

-0.01

-56.66

-6.78

-32.74

Raw materials

0

0.27

0

0

As % of sales

0

34.64

0.02

0.04

Employee costs

-0.45

-0.64

-0.51

-0.48

As % of sales

58.51

82.66

28.39

25.28

Other costs

-0.32

-0.48

-1.05

-1.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.35

62.59

58.63

81.75

Operating profit

0

-0.08

0.23

-0.13

OPM

-0.87

-10.6

12.94

-7.08

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.17

0.17

0.2

0.19

Profit before tax

0.1

0.04

0.37

0.01

Taxes

-0.09

0.23

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-88.16

533.71

-2.73

-56.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.28

0.36

0

Exceptional items

0

-0.59

0

0

Net profit

0.01

-0.31

0.36

0

yoy growth (%)

-104.01

-187.07

4,706.66

-71.25

NPM

1.63

-40.72

20.26

0.39

