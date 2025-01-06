Hypersoft Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.04
0.37
0.01
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.09
0.23
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.5
1.39
0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-0.09
-0.26
1.69
0.26
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.91
0
Free cash flow
-0.08
-0.26
2.6
0.26
Equity raised
-2.35
-1.34
-2.61
-3.16
Investing
0
0
0
-1.28
Financing
-0.07
0.02
0.13
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.5
-1.58
0.12
-4.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.