The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF is ₹25.72 and ₹26.76 as of 17 Apr ‘25