ID Info Business Services Ltd Balance Sheet

16.64
(4.98%)
Jul 3, 2024

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.25

1.25

1.25

1.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.58

-3.64

-3.76

-3.78

Net Worth

-2.33

-2.39

-2.51

-2.53

Minority Interest

Debt

2.69

2.69

3.12

2.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.36

0.3

0.61

0.42

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.07

0.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.33

0.33

0.33

0.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.03

-0.05

0.22

-0.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

Debtor Days

27.67

11.24

Other Current Assets

0.15

0.15

0.26

0.14

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.13

-0.04

-0.15

Creditor Days

55.35

168.68

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.08

-0.02

-0.03

Cash

0

0.01

0.01

0

Total Assets

0.37

0.31

0.63

0.42

