ID Info Business Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.25
1.25
1.25
1.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.58
-3.64
-3.76
-3.78
Net Worth
-2.33
-2.39
-2.51
-2.53
Minority Interest
Debt
2.69
2.69
3.12
2.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.36
0.3
0.61
0.42
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.07
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.03
-0.05
0.22
-0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Debtor Days
27.67
11.24
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.15
0.26
0.14
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.13
-0.04
-0.15
Creditor Days
55.35
168.68
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.08
-0.02
-0.03
Cash
0
0.01
0.01
0
Total Assets
0.37
0.31
0.63
0.42
