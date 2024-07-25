iifl-logo-icon 1
ID Info Business Services Ltd Share Price

16.64
(4.98%)
Jul 3, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.64
  • Day's High16.64
  • 52 Wk High16.64
  • Prev. Close15.85
  • Day's Low16.64
  • 52 Wk Low 16.64
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-19.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

ID Info Business Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

16.64

Prev. Close

15.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

16.64

Day's Low

16.64

52 Week's High

16.64

52 Week's Low

16.64

Book Value

-19.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ID Info Business Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2023

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

ID Info Business Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ID Info Business Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:51 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.49%

Non-Promoter- 1.94%

Institutions: 1.94%

Non-Institutions: 25.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ID Info Business Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.25

1.25

1.25

1.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.58

-3.64

-3.76

-3.78

Net Worth

-2.33

-2.39

-2.51

-2.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.26

0.32

0

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-18.73

0

-100

0

Raw materials

-0.04

0

0

0

As % of sales

17.06

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

0

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.03

0.01

0

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.25

1.64

-0.01

0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.73

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

56.15

0

-100

26.71

EBIT growth

95.63

0

-100

3.83

Net profit growth

103.76

0

-100

4.08

No Record Found

ID Info Business Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,230.05

33.3315,30,469.1112,1151.7352,844198.39

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,770.85

27.197,35,261.965,7682.633,283182.07

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,590.45

37.344,31,594.872,4793.2711,784145.44

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

491.3

28.852,56,973.212,374.60.216,481.3110.47

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,371.65

35.61,59,093.831,106.21.218,868.4651.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ID Info Business Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kannan Krishnan Naiker

Non Executive Director

Chitrapavai Kannan

Independent Director

Himanshu Lohiya

Independent Director

Pravin Vallabhdas Rajdev

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohammed Fehzann Chippa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ID Info Business Services Ltd

Summary

ID Info Business Services Ltd was incorporated in the year December 03, 1982. The Company has started its operation Afresh and need to work on many areas to re-gain its position in the competitive market.
Company FAQs

What is the ID Info Business Services Ltd share price today?

The ID Info Business Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of ID Info Business Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ID Info Business Services Ltd is ₹2.08 Cr. as of 03 Jul ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of ID Info Business Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ID Info Business Services Ltd is 0 and -0.87 as of 03 Jul ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ID Info Business Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ID Info Business Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ID Info Business Services Ltd is ₹16.64 and ₹16.64 as of 03 Jul ‘24

What is the CAGR of ID Info Business Services Ltd?

ID Info Business Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.85%, 3 Years at 1.63%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ID Info Business Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ID Info Business Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.49 %
Institutions - 1.94 %
Public - 25.57 %

