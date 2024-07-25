Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹16.64
Prev. Close₹15.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹16.64
Day's Low₹16.64
52 Week's High₹16.64
52 Week's Low₹16.64
Book Value₹-19.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.25
1.25
1.25
1.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.58
-3.64
-3.76
-3.78
Net Worth
-2.33
-2.39
-2.51
-2.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.26
0.32
0
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-18.73
0
-100
0
Raw materials
-0.04
0
0
0
As % of sales
17.06
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
0
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.03
0.01
0
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.25
1.64
-0.01
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.73
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
56.15
0
-100
26.71
EBIT growth
95.63
0
-100
3.83
Net profit growth
103.76
0
-100
4.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,230.05
|33.33
|15,30,469.11
|12,115
|1.73
|52,844
|198.39
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,770.85
|27.19
|7,35,261.96
|5,768
|2.6
|33,283
|182.07
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,590.45
|37.34
|4,31,594.87
|2,479
|3.27
|11,784
|145.44
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
491.3
|28.85
|2,56,973.21
|2,374.6
|0.2
|16,481.3
|110.47
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,371.65
|35.6
|1,59,093.83
|1,106.2
|1.21
|8,868.4
|651.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kannan Krishnan Naiker
Non Executive Director
Chitrapavai Kannan
Independent Director
Himanshu Lohiya
Independent Director
Pravin Vallabhdas Rajdev
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohammed Fehzann Chippa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ID Info Business Services Ltd
Summary
ID Info Business Services Ltd was incorporated in the year December 03, 1982. The Company has started its operation Afresh and need to work on many areas to re-gain its position in the competitive market.
The ID Info Business Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ID Info Business Services Ltd is ₹2.08 Cr. as of 03 Jul ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of ID Info Business Services Ltd is 0 and -0.87 as of 03 Jul ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ID Info Business Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ID Info Business Services Ltd is ₹16.64 and ₹16.64 as of 03 Jul ‘24
ID Info Business Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.85%, 3 Years at 1.63%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
