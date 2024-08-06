Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

ID Info Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 6th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

ID Info Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Newspaper publication for publish financila results as on 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

ID Info Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and ine Month ended on 31 1 December 2023. Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2023 31 Oct 2023