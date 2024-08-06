iifl-logo-icon 1
ID Info Business Services Ltd Board Meeting

16.64
(4.98%)
Jul 3, 2024|12:00:00 AM

ID Info Business CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
ID Info Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 6th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
ID Info Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Newspaper publication for publish financila results as on 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
ID Info Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and ine Month ended on 31 1 December 2023. Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)
Board Meeting6 Nov 202331 Oct 2023
ID Info Business Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2023. Approved the Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2023. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2023)

ID Info Business: Related News

No Record Found

