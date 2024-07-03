iifl-logo-icon 1
ID Info Business Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.64
(4.98%)
Jul 3, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.26

0.32

0

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-18.73

0

-100

0

Raw materials

-0.04

0

0

0

As % of sales

17.06

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

0

-0.05

As % of sales

36.61

28.52

0

106.1

Other costs

-0.08

-0.2

0

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.69

63.86

0

104.84

Operating profit

0.03

0.02

0

-0.05

OPM

14.62

7.61

0

-110.94

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

0.03

0.01

0

-0.04

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-16.6

-19.57

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.01

0

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.01

0

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

103.76

0

-100

4.08

NPM

9.52

3.79

0

-87.15

