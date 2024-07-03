Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,230.05
|33.33
|15,30,469.11
|12,115
|1.73
|52,844
|198.39
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,770.85
|27.19
|7,35,261.96
|5,768
|2.6
|33,283
|182.07
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,590.45
|37.34
|4,31,594.87
|2,479
|3.27
|11,784
|145.44
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
491.3
|28.85
|2,56,973.21
|2,374.6
|0.2
|16,481.3
|110.47
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,371.65
|35.6
|1,59,093.83
|1,106.2
|1.21
|8,868.4
|651.59
