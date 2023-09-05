|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2023
|6 Sep 2023
|Annual Report of the company for the FY 2022-23 along with copy of Notice. Notice of AGM of the company held on Saturday, 30t September 2023 Notice of Book closure of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/09/2023) Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the company held on 30th September 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.