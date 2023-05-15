ID Info Business Services Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

The company is engaged in Information technology and business Consultancy services.

2. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

We begin the new financial year with hope and optimism with good opportunities available to the company to enhance the product mix, enter new markets and industry sectors both in the domestic as well as export markets. The challenges will be to curtail the impact of spiked metal prices on our profitability.

3. SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

Our customer focus helps us in our endeavour in innovation and also strengthen our capabilities for providing customer satisfaction through differentiated offering.

4. RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The Company has a robust Enterprise Risk Management framework which enables it to take certain risks to remain competitive and achieve higher growth and at the same time mitigate other risks to maintain sustainable results.

The framework defines the process for identification of risks, its assessment, mitigation measures, monitoring and reporting. While the Company, through its employees and Executive Management, continuously assess the identified Risks, the Audit Committee reviews the identified Risks and its mitigation measures annually.

5. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has an Internal Audit department with adequate experience and expertise in internal controls, operating system and procedures.

The system is supported by documented policies, guidelines and procedures to monitor business and operational performance which are aimed at ensuring business integrity and promoting operational efficiency.

6. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Given in the Director report of the company.

7. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

A company grows when its people grow. At Anup we believe that talent truly shapes organizational success and destiny. There is highest commitment to investing in hiring the right talent, sustainably engaging and developing them, retaining and rewarding them to deliver organizational results and growth.

An important focus area for the organization has been to respond to trends shaping the future of work that make the company agile, productive and help improve HR systems, processes and enhance employee experience.

To ensure we develop future leaders, we provide a number of opportunities to foster management and leadership skills. The purpose is to equip our people with the necessary capabilities to lead the organization through change, develop their teams, manage performance and ensure business success in line with the organizational strategy.

As on 31st March 2023 there were 5 permanent employees of Management Staff on role of the Company.

8. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREOF, INCLUDING:

There were no significant changes in the key ratio.

9. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this report on describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could however differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of the forward looking statements herein which may undergo changes in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.