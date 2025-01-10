iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IEL Ltd Balance Sheet

6.55
(-2.38%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IEL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.34

3.34

3.34

3.34

Preference Capital

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Reserves

-2.11

-2.37

-1.26

-1.58

Net Worth

2.13

1.87

2.98

2.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.13

1.87

2.99

2.67

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.2

3.53

3.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

1.53

0.75

-0.75

-1.02

Inventories

1.01

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.66

2.29

0.5

0.3

Debtor Days

114.22

Other Current Assets

0.5

0.13

0.41

0.06

Sundry Creditors

-1.54

-1.65

-0.02

-0.14

Creditor Days

53.3

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.02

-1.64

-1.24

Cash

0.41

0.91

0.2

0.06

Total Assets

2.12

1.87

2.98

2.66

IEL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IEL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.