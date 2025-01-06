IEL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.02
-0.06
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.09
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.25
-0.23
0.08
1.28
Other operating items
Operating
0.29
-0.29
-0.08
0.95
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.01
Free cash flow
0.29
-0.29
-0.08
0.94
Equity raised
-3.43
-3.6
-1.79
-3.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.01
0.01
0.02
-0.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.12
-3.89
-1.85
-2.29
