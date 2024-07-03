iifl-logo-icon 1
IEL Ltd Share Price

6.36
(-5.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.76
  • Day's High6.9
  • 52 Wk High12.03
  • Prev. Close6.7
  • Day's Low6.1
  • 52 Wk Low 4.53
  • Turnover (lac)15.83
  • P/E31.9
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.49
  • EPS0.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

IEL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.76

Prev. Close

6.7

Turnover(Lac.)

15.83

Day's High

6.9

Day's Low

6.1

52 Week's High

12.03

52 Week's Low

4.53

Book Value

0.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.23

P/E

31.9

EPS

0.21

Divi. Yield

0

IEL Ltd Corporate Action

21 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

IEL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IEL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 92.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IEL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.34

3.34

3.34

3.34

Preference Capital

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Reserves

-2.11

-2.37

-1.26

-1.58

Net Worth

2.13

1.87

2.98

2.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.95

3.87

1.25

0

yoy growth (%)

-75.22

208.33

0

0

Raw materials

-0.86

-3.56

-1.13

0

As % of sales

90.24

92.14

90.29

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.04

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.13

0.02

-0.06

-0.22

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.09

-0.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.25

-0.23

0.08

1.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-75.22

208.33

0

0

Op profit growth

50.87

-37.93

-50.03

-7.55

EBIT growth

441.58

-146.75

-75.32

-45.95

Net profit growth

510.96

-132.75

-69.3

-49.55

No Record Found

IEL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IEL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Ronit Champaklal Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kunal Jain

Independent Director

Darshan Bipinchandra Shah

Independent Director

Juhi Sawajani

Independent Director

Avani Shah

Non Executive Director

Arpit Singh

Managing Director

Ajaykumar Bholanath Gupta

Independent Director

Parshva Satishkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IEL Ltd

Summary

Indian Extractions Limited (IEL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in February, 1956. The Company is into the trading business of Chemicals and Marketing Support Services. The Company set up a solvent extraction plant at Jamnagar with an installed capacity to process 50 MT of de-oiiled cakes per day. Subsequently the capacity was increased to 200 MT per day, modern refinery was also commissioned and expanded as the capacity of the extraction plant increased. The Company sells its refined, solvent extracted groundnut oil under the brand name of diamond. It diversified into the field of organic chemicals and dye intermediates by setting up a factory at Vapi for the manufacture of nitrochloro anilines with an installed capacity of 100 MT p.a. and subsequently increased to 180 tpa.The company Undertook expansion and modernisation of its capacity in the extraction and chemical plant. Capacity of the extraction Division Company was processed 65,521 tons of Oilcakes/Seeds & at Chemical Division -Vapi Company has produced 125 tons of Dyes Intermediates.During the year 1999-2000, the Company sold their chemical division at Vapi and concentrate in its core competence business.The new chimney was installed and normalcy was restored from 21st April, 2001. During the year 2009, the Company commissioned the modernized solvent extraction plant. In May 2009, it also commissioned the refinery with enhanced capacity for refining of edible oils.The Company started trading business
Company FAQs

What is the IEL Ltd share price today?

The IEL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of IEL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IEL Ltd is ₹21.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IEL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IEL Ltd is 31.9 and 13.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IEL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IEL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IEL Ltd is ₹4.53 and ₹12.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IEL Ltd?

IEL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.92%, 3 Years at 39.46%, 1 Year at -29.03%, 6 Month at 5.18%, 3 Month at 11.48% and 1 Month at 8.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IEL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IEL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.37 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 92.51 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IEL Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

