SectorTrading
Open₹6.76
Prev. Close₹6.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.83
Day's High₹6.9
Day's Low₹6.1
52 Week's High₹12.03
52 Week's Low₹4.53
Book Value₹0.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.23
P/E31.9
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.34
3.34
3.34
3.34
Preference Capital
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
Reserves
-2.11
-2.37
-1.26
-1.58
Net Worth
2.13
1.87
2.98
2.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.95
3.87
1.25
0
yoy growth (%)
-75.22
208.33
0
0
Raw materials
-0.86
-3.56
-1.13
0
As % of sales
90.24
92.14
90.29
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.04
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.13
0.02
-0.06
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.09
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.25
-0.23
0.08
1.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-75.22
208.33
0
0
Op profit growth
50.87
-37.93
-50.03
-7.55
EBIT growth
441.58
-146.75
-75.32
-45.95
Net profit growth
510.96
-132.75
-69.3
-49.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Ronit Champaklal Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kunal Jain
Independent Director
Darshan Bipinchandra Shah
Independent Director
Juhi Sawajani
Independent Director
Avani Shah
Non Executive Director
Arpit Singh
Managing Director
Ajaykumar Bholanath Gupta
Independent Director
Parshva Satishkumar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IEL Ltd
Summary
Indian Extractions Limited (IEL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in February, 1956. The Company is into the trading business of Chemicals and Marketing Support Services. The Company set up a solvent extraction plant at Jamnagar with an installed capacity to process 50 MT of de-oiiled cakes per day. Subsequently the capacity was increased to 200 MT per day, modern refinery was also commissioned and expanded as the capacity of the extraction plant increased. The Company sells its refined, solvent extracted groundnut oil under the brand name of diamond. It diversified into the field of organic chemicals and dye intermediates by setting up a factory at Vapi for the manufacture of nitrochloro anilines with an installed capacity of 100 MT p.a. and subsequently increased to 180 tpa.The company Undertook expansion and modernisation of its capacity in the extraction and chemical plant. Capacity of the extraction Division Company was processed 65,521 tons of Oilcakes/Seeds & at Chemical Division -Vapi Company has produced 125 tons of Dyes Intermediates.During the year 1999-2000, the Company sold their chemical division at Vapi and concentrate in its core competence business.The new chimney was installed and normalcy was restored from 21st April, 2001. During the year 2009, the Company commissioned the modernized solvent extraction plant. In May 2009, it also commissioned the refinery with enhanced capacity for refining of edible oils.The Company started trading business
Read More
The IEL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IEL Ltd is ₹21.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IEL Ltd is 31.9 and 13.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IEL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IEL Ltd is ₹4.53 and ₹12.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IEL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.92%, 3 Years at 39.46%, 1 Year at -29.03%, 6 Month at 5.18%, 3 Month at 11.48% and 1 Month at 8.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.