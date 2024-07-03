IEL Ltd Summary

Indian Extractions Limited (IEL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in February, 1956. The Company is into the trading business of Chemicals and Marketing Support Services. The Company set up a solvent extraction plant at Jamnagar with an installed capacity to process 50 MT of de-oiiled cakes per day. Subsequently the capacity was increased to 200 MT per day, modern refinery was also commissioned and expanded as the capacity of the extraction plant increased. The Company sells its refined, solvent extracted groundnut oil under the brand name of diamond. It diversified into the field of organic chemicals and dye intermediates by setting up a factory at Vapi for the manufacture of nitrochloro anilines with an installed capacity of 100 MT p.a. and subsequently increased to 180 tpa.The company Undertook expansion and modernisation of its capacity in the extraction and chemical plant. Capacity of the extraction Division Company was processed 65,521 tons of Oilcakes/Seeds & at Chemical Division -Vapi Company has produced 125 tons of Dyes Intermediates.During the year 1999-2000, the Company sold their chemical division at Vapi and concentrate in its core competence business.The new chimney was installed and normalcy was restored from 21st April, 2001. During the year 2009, the Company commissioned the modernized solvent extraction plant. In May 2009, it also commissioned the refinery with enhanced capacity for refining of edible oils.The Company started trading business and working to scale up into the Chemicals business in 2017-18.