3:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IEL LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE IEL LIMITED (524614) RECORD DATE 17.01.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 3.45 per Share on Rights Basis for every 1 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 17/01/2025 DR-801/2024-2025 * As per Terms of Payment: Full amount of Rs.4.45 per Equity Share is payable on Application. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 15.01.2025)