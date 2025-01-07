Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.95
3.87
1.25
0
yoy growth (%)
-75.22
208.33
0
0
Raw materials
-0.86
-3.56
-1.13
0
As % of sales
90.24
92.14
90.29
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.04
-0.07
As % of sales
2.38
1.69
3.64
0
Other costs
-0.22
-0.33
-0.23
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.17
8.75
18.94
0
Operating profit
-0.15
-0.1
-0.16
-0.32
OPM
-15.8
-2.59
-12.88
0
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.09
-0.1
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
0
Other income
0.37
0.21
0.2
0.2
Profit before tax
0.13
0.02
-0.06
-0.22
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
0.02
-0.06
-0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.13
0.02
-0.06
-0.22
yoy growth (%)
510.96
-132.75
-69.3
-49.55
NPM
14.29
0.57
-5.45
0
