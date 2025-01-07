iifl-logo-icon 1
IEL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.25
(-1.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:13:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.95

3.87

1.25

0

yoy growth (%)

-75.22

208.33

0

0

Raw materials

-0.86

-3.56

-1.13

0

As % of sales

90.24

92.14

90.29

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.04

-0.07

As % of sales

2.38

1.69

3.64

0

Other costs

-0.22

-0.33

-0.23

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.17

8.75

18.94

0

Operating profit

-0.15

-0.1

-0.16

-0.32

OPM

-15.8

-2.59

-12.88

0

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.09

-0.1

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

0

Other income

0.37

0.21

0.2

0.2

Profit before tax

0.13

0.02

-0.06

-0.22

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

0.02

-0.06

-0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.13

0.02

-0.06

-0.22

yoy growth (%)

510.96

-132.75

-69.3

-49.55

NPM

14.29

0.57

-5.45

0

