Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 19/12/2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 for Change in Registered Office Address of the Company.

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

IEL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 21/10/2024. The Board meeting was commenced at 07:00 PM IST and Concluded at 07:45 PM IST. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 24/08/2024. Resignation of Statutory Auditors. Appointment of Statutory Auditors.

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

IEL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2.To consider in principle to raise funds by way of the issue of Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each on a right basis (Rights Issue) to the existing Equity Shareholders of the Company. 3.To constitute Right Issue Committee for issue of Equity Shares by way of Right issue. 4.To appoint intermediaries for the purpose of the Right Issue of Equity Shares in accordance with the SEBI Regulations. Outcome of Board Meeting dated Monday, 22nd July 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 01:00 PM IST and concluded at 02:00 PM IST. Rights Issue. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 08th July 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 12:00 PM IST and concluded at 01:00 PM IST.

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

We are hereby submitting outcome of the board meeting dated 10/06/2024.

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 29 May 2024

IEL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Re-classification of existing Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 2. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 3. Amendment in the Capital Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company consequential to the Re-classification and Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 4. Change in Board of Directors of the Company. 5. Amendment in Main Objects of the Memorandum of Association of the Company by inserting new business activities or new line of businesses. 6. Conducting an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting or Postal Ballot process to seek approval of the Members in respect of the aforesaid proposals as applicable. 7. Other matters in relation to the above agenda items. 8. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 05th June 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 01:00 PM IST and concluded at 02:00 PM IST. Re-classification of Authorized Share Capital of the Company. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. Amendments in Memorandum of Association of the Company pursuant to Re-classification of Authorized Share Capital, Increase in Authorized Share Capital and Change in Object Clause of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 13 Apr 2024

IEL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Appointment of Independent Director. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for Financial Year ending 31st March, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 22-04-2024. Resignation of Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.04.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time and the Companys Insider Trading Policy, the Company has received Pre-clearance applications dated March 16, 2024 for trading in Equity Shares of the Company from Mr. Ronit Champaklal Shah, Mr. Romit Champaklal Shah and Mrs. Kalpanaben Champaklal Shah, Promoters and Directors of the Company for Sale and Disposal of Equity Shares of the Company held by them. The Board Meeting of the Company commenced at 11:30 AM IST and concluded at 12:00 PM IST.

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024