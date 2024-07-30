|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Jul 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|EGM 23/08/2024 Notice of 01/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, 23rd August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 - Proceedings of 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 01/2024-25 EGM dated 23/08/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)
