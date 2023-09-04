Outcome of Annual General Meeting Approval for splitting of the Companys equity shares of Rs 10/- each into two (2) equity shares of face value Rs. 5/- each Outcome of Board Meeting dated 04/09/2023 The Board considered and approved the resolution for fixation of Record Date as 1st October 2023, for Subdivision of Equity Shares of the Company of Face Value of Rs.10.00 (Rupees ten only) each into two (2) equity shares of Face Value of Rs 5.00 (Rupees five only) each. The necessary approval on the subdivision of shares from the shareholders was obtained at the 29th AGM of the Company, held on 30th September 2022. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2023) Withdrawal of record date for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/10/2023) Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Sub-division / Stock Split. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2023) Newspaper Publication of Record Date for the purpose of Stock Split (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/11/2023) Intimation on Stock Split - Outcome of Board Meeting along with Explanation with delay in Disclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.12.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SUDEV INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SUDEV INDUSTRIES LTD. (526530) RECORD DATE 11.12.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs 5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 11/12/2023 DR-672/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE670C01018 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 11/12/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. iii. Trading in the Company Equity Shares is currently restricted due Surveillance Measures i.e. On account of GSM - Stage 4. Therefore, the Company Equity Shares will be available for trading with the abovementioned revised parameters (Face Value/ISIN No. etc) on the Trading Day/s on which the Company Scrip will be available for Trading on and after 11th December, 2023. Trading Members are requested to take note of the same. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.12.2023) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20231201-47 dated December 01, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SUDEV INDUSTRIES LTD. 526530 New ISIN No. INE670C01026 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 11-12-2023 (DR-672/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice dated on 06.12.2023) Intimation of New ISIN: INE670C01026 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2023) Intimation of ISIN activation letters received from CDSL & NSDL w.r.t New ISIN for the purpose of Stock Split. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/12/2023) Intimation of BSE notice w.r.t New ISIN (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2023)