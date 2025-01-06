iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.45
(-5.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

IL&FS Inv.Manag. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.43

-12.75

10.7

37.91

Other operating items

Operating

-0.43

-12.75

10.7

37.91

Capital expenditure

0.15

0.1

-3.11

-0.15

Free cash flow

-0.28

-12.65

7.59

37.76

Equity raised

91.18

123.77

171.39

164.97

Investing

-21.73

2.72

-22.38

-13.14

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

18.84

18.84

Net in cash

69.17

113.84

175.44

208.43

