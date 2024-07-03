Summary

IL&FS Investment Managers Limited (IIML) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on February 10, 1986 and is a domestic private equity fund management company which manages funds on behalf of leading Indian and International Institutions. As at March 31, 2023, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, the holding company owned 50.42% of the Companys equity share capital.Established in 1989 as Creditcapital Venture Fund (India) and subsequently changed its name to IL & FS Venture Corporation with effect from April 23, 1997. It was set up as a joint venture by Creditcapital Finance Corporation (CFC) and Bank of India (BOI) with equity participation from Asian Development Bank, Manila (ADB); Commonwealth Development Corporation, London (CDC). Subsequently, the International finance Corporation, Washington (the World Bank group), subscribed to 12.5 lac equity shares, contributing Rs 137.5 lac. With this, the company had the unique previlege of having two multilateral and one bilateral financial institutions as its shareholders. It has a technical assistance collaboration with Lazard Ventures, one of the largest venture capital companies in the UK.It mainly provides equity support to new projects. Its main objective is to seek capital appreciation of its equity investments from the growth of its portfolio companies and, ultimately, by exercising a clearly defined divestment option. It went public in 1990, with 34 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggreg

