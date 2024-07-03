Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹11.27
Prev. Close₹11.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹54.15
Day's High₹11.27
Day's Low₹10.02
52 Week's High₹18.39
52 Week's Low₹8.4
Book Value₹3.35
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)328.16
P/E19.03
EPS0.58
Divi. Yield6.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.81
62.81
62.81
62.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.57
50.03
38.1
34.91
Net Worth
109.38
112.84
100.91
97.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.43
-12.75
10.7
37.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
51.92
64.45
41.65
46.14
36.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.92
64.45
41.65
46.14
36.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.49
11.07
15.77
12.48
12.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Mitra
Chairman & Independent Directo
Chitranjan Singh Kahlon
Non Executive Director
Nand Kishore
Non Executive Director
Kaushik Modak
Non Executive Director
Priya Shetty
Non Executive Director
Lubna Usman
Independent Director
MUNISH KUMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd
Summary
IL&FS Investment Managers Limited (IIML) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on February 10, 1986 and is a domestic private equity fund management company which manages funds on behalf of leading Indian and International Institutions. As at March 31, 2023, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, the holding company owned 50.42% of the Companys equity share capital.Established in 1989 as Creditcapital Venture Fund (India) and subsequently changed its name to IL & FS Venture Corporation with effect from April 23, 1997. It was set up as a joint venture by Creditcapital Finance Corporation (CFC) and Bank of India (BOI) with equity participation from Asian Development Bank, Manila (ADB); Commonwealth Development Corporation, London (CDC). Subsequently, the International finance Corporation, Washington (the World Bank group), subscribed to 12.5 lac equity shares, contributing Rs 137.5 lac. With this, the company had the unique previlege of having two multilateral and one bilateral financial institutions as its shareholders. It has a technical assistance collaboration with Lazard Ventures, one of the largest venture capital companies in the UK.It mainly provides equity support to new projects. Its main objective is to seek capital appreciation of its equity investments from the growth of its portfolio companies and, ultimately, by exercising a clearly defined divestment option. It went public in 1990, with 34 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggreg
Read More
The IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd is ₹328.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd is 19.03 and 3.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd is ₹8.4 and ₹18.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.72%, 3 Years at 1.52%, 1 Year at -6.41%, 6 Month at -12.54%, 3 Month at -7.43% and 1 Month at -2.03%.
