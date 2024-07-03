iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Share Price

10.45
(-5.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

  • Open11.27
  • Day's High11.27
  • 52 Wk High18.39
  • Prev. Close11.09
  • Day's Low10.02
  • 52 Wk Low 8.4
  • Turnover (lac)54.15
  • P/E19.03
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.35
  • EPS0.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)328.16
  • Div. Yield6.34
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11.27

Prev. Close

11.09

Turnover(Lac.)

54.15

Day's High

11.27

Day's Low

10.02

52 Week's High

18.39

52 Week's Low

8.4

Book Value

3.35

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

328.16

P/E

19.03

EPS

0.58

Divi. Yield

6.34

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.7

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.81

62.81

62.81

62.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.57

50.03

38.1

34.91

Net Worth

109.38

112.84

100.91

97.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.43

-12.75

10.7

37.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

51.92

64.45

41.65

46.14

36.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.92

64.45

41.65

46.14

36.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.49

11.07

15.77

12.48

12.23

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Mitra

Chairman & Independent Directo

Chitranjan Singh Kahlon

Non Executive Director

Nand Kishore

Non Executive Director

Kaushik Modak

Non Executive Director

Priya Shetty

Non Executive Director

Lubna Usman

Independent Director

MUNISH KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd

Summary

IL&FS Investment Managers Limited (IIML) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on February 10, 1986 and is a domestic private equity fund management company which manages funds on behalf of leading Indian and International Institutions. As at March 31, 2023, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, the holding company owned 50.42% of the Companys equity share capital.Established in 1989 as Creditcapital Venture Fund (India) and subsequently changed its name to IL & FS Venture Corporation with effect from April 23, 1997. It was set up as a joint venture by Creditcapital Finance Corporation (CFC) and Bank of India (BOI) with equity participation from Asian Development Bank, Manila (ADB); Commonwealth Development Corporation, London (CDC). Subsequently, the International finance Corporation, Washington (the World Bank group), subscribed to 12.5 lac equity shares, contributing Rs 137.5 lac. With this, the company had the unique previlege of having two multilateral and one bilateral financial institutions as its shareholders. It has a technical assistance collaboration with Lazard Ventures, one of the largest venture capital companies in the UK.It mainly provides equity support to new projects. Its main objective is to seek capital appreciation of its equity investments from the growth of its portfolio companies and, ultimately, by exercising a clearly defined divestment option. It went public in 1990, with 34 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggreg
Company FAQs

What is the IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd share price today?

The IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd is ₹328.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd is 19.03 and 3.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd is ₹8.4 and ₹18.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd?

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.72%, 3 Years at 1.52%, 1 Year at -6.41%, 6 Month at -12.54%, 3 Month at -7.43% and 1 Month at -2.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.42 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 49.57 %

