IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

10.51
(-1.22%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

38.74

46.94

29.92

30.5

27.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.74

46.94

29.92

30.5

27.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.08

7.68

6.99

9.86

8.52

Total Income

49.82

54.61

36.91

40.36

35.63

Total Expenditure

40.21

39.97

31.7

35

41.76

PBIDT

9.61

14.64

5.21

5.36

-6.14

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

9.61

14.64

5.21

5.36

-6.14

Depreciation

0.17

0.14

0.16

0.25

0.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3

4.76

1.66

2.48

3.72

Deferred Tax

-0.64

-0.41

-0.02

-1.42

-3.92

Reported Profit After Tax

7.08

10.16

3.41

4.05

-6.42

Minority Interest After NP

1.86

3.84

1.91

0.52

-4.44

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.25

9.53

1.46

3.51

-18.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.25

9.53

1.46

3.51

-18.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.17

0.3

0.05

0.11

-0.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

62.81

62.81

62.81

62.81

62.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.8

31.18

17.41

17.57

-22.64

PBDTM(%)

24.8

31.18

17.41

17.57

-22.64

PATM(%)

18.27

21.64

11.39

13.27

-23.68

