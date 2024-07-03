IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
38.74
46.94
29.92
30.5
27.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.74
46.94
29.92
30.5
27.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.08
7.68
6.99
9.86
8.52
Total Income
49.82
54.61
36.91
40.36
35.63
Total Expenditure
40.21
39.97
31.7
35
41.76
PBIDT
9.61
14.64
5.21
5.36
-6.14
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
9.61
14.64
5.21
5.36
-6.14
Depreciation
0.17
0.14
0.16
0.25
0.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3
4.76
1.66
2.48
3.72
Deferred Tax
-0.64
-0.41
-0.02
-1.42
-3.92
Reported Profit After Tax
7.08
10.16
3.41
4.05
-6.42
Minority Interest After NP
1.86
3.84
1.91
0.52
-4.44
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.25
9.53
1.46
3.51
-18.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.25
9.53
1.46
3.51
-18.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.17
0.3
0.05
0.11
-0.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
62.81
62.81
62.81
62.81
62.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.8
31.18
17.41
17.57
-22.64
PBDTM(%)
24.8
31.18
17.41
17.57
-22.64
PATM(%)
18.27
21.64
11.39
13.27
-23.68
