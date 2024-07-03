iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Quarterly Results

10.72
(2.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.2

7.77

13.18

13.81

11.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.2

7.77

13.18

13.81

11.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.45

2.19

3.42

2.95

3.21

Total Income

8.65

9.96

16.6

16.77

14.85

Total Expenditure

5.34

11.86

10.36

14.39

13.03

PBIDT

3.32

-1.9

6.24

2.38

1.82

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

3.32

-1.9

6.24

2.38

1.82

Depreciation

0.06

0.07

0.08

0.08

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.93

0.7

2.78

0.44

0.83

Deferred Tax

0.85

1.05

-1.58

-0.37

-0.81

Reported Profit After Tax

1.47

-3.72

4.96

2.24

1.75

Minority Interest After NP

0.54

-0.31

0.08

0.95

-0.48

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.05

-3.41

4.86

1.33

2.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.05

-3.41

4.86

1.33

2.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

-0.11

0.15

0.04

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

62.81

62.81

62.81

62.81

62.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

63.84

-24.45

47.34

17.23

15.64

PBDTM(%)

63.84

-24.45

47.34

17.23

15.64

PATM(%)

28.26

-47.87

37.63

16.22

15.04

