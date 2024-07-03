IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.2
7.77
13.18
13.81
11.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.2
7.77
13.18
13.81
11.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.45
2.19
3.42
2.95
3.21
Total Income
8.65
9.96
16.6
16.77
14.85
Total Expenditure
5.34
11.86
10.36
14.39
13.03
PBIDT
3.32
-1.9
6.24
2.38
1.82
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
3.32
-1.9
6.24
2.38
1.82
Depreciation
0.06
0.07
0.08
0.08
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.93
0.7
2.78
0.44
0.83
Deferred Tax
0.85
1.05
-1.58
-0.37
-0.81
Reported Profit After Tax
1.47
-3.72
4.96
2.24
1.75
Minority Interest After NP
0.54
-0.31
0.08
0.95
-0.48
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.05
-3.41
4.86
1.33
2.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.05
-3.41
4.86
1.33
2.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
-0.11
0.15
0.04
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
62.81
62.81
62.81
62.81
62.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
63.84
-24.45
47.34
17.23
15.64
PBDTM(%)
63.84
-24.45
47.34
17.23
15.64
PATM(%)
28.26
-47.87
37.63
16.22
15.04
